Everywhere You Can Pre-Order The Nintendo Switch OLED In Australia

The Nintendo Switch OLED is on the way. While it’s not exactly what a lot of Nintendo fans were hoping for, it is a new console, which sometimes is exciting enough.

The Nintendo Switch OLED features a brand new 7-inch OLED screen that outputs 720p or 1080p when docked. It also has double the internal storage at 64GB, a wider and sturdier kickstand and enhanced audio via the internal speakers.

The Switch OLED is also confirmed to be backwards compatible with other Nintendo Switch games, so you won’t have to fork out extra for all new games.

The Nintendo Switch OLED will retail for $539.95 in Australia and arrives in both the neon blue/red or white colour schemes. It will be released on October 8.

Are you sold on the new Nintendo Switch OLED? Here’s where you can pre-order one in Australia right now.

Amazon

Amazon has officially pressed ‘go’ on its pre-order sales for the Nintendo Switch OLED, offering both neon and white models for $539.

Pre-order a white Nintendo Switch OLED here.

Pre-order your neon Nintendo Switch OLED here.

EB Games

Home of all things games and sales, EB Games is currently open for pre-orders for the new Nintendo Switch OLED.

You can pre-order both the neon and white models from EB Games right now for $539. You’ll need to put down a $50 deposit to secure your order and then you can pay off the rest later.

EB Games is also offering a trade-in deal where you can bring in your old Switch console plus two games, and get the new OLED model for just $299. There’s a similar deal for the Switch Lite, where you can trade-in the console plus two games and get the OLED for $369.

Pre-order from EB Games here.

JB Hi-Fi

Electronics retailer JB Hi-FI also has pre-orders live for the new Nintendo Switch. You can order the white and neon versions for $539.

It appears JB doesn’t ask for a deposit so be ready to put down the full amount when you order. It’s also strictly one console order per customer.

Pre-order Nintendo Switch OLED (White)

Pre-order Nintendo Switch OLED (Neon)

If you’re already thinking about accessories for your new Switch, JB also has a new carry case and screen protector for the Switch OLED available for pre-order at $29.

Kogan

Kogan is offering the same pre-order $539 price for the Switch OLED, but you can also score free shipping if you have a Kogan First subscription.

Target

If you head over to Target, you can also pre-order the white or neon Nintendo Switch OLED for $539.

Big W

How much is Big W selling the white and neon models of the Switch OLED for? You guessed it, $539.

Big W’s online store is currently listing both models of the Switch OLED as being online and delivery only, so it doesn’t look like you’ll be able to rock up at a physical store and pick one up.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman is also listing the Switch OLED for the recommended retail price of $539. At this point, if want to pick up this new console, it’s really just a matter of your personal preference for electronic retailers.

Pre-order the neon Nintendo Switch OLED model here, and the white OLED model here.

The Gamesmen

Sydney-based retailers The Gamesmen are offering the Switch OLED for the standard $539 price too. You can preorder the neon model here and the white model here.

It’s unclear right now whether there will be unprecedented for the Nintendo Switch OLED like there has been for the PS5 and Xbox Series X in Australia. If you are keen on the new Switch, it’s probably best to just order one now while you can.

If you’re looking to buy the original Nintendo Switch, those are readily available now with some decent deals.

This article has been updated since its original publish time.