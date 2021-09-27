Our First Look at HBO’s Last Of Us TV Show Features Joel and Ellie

The new Salem’s Lot adds a Game of Thrones star. The CW teases what’s next on Supergirl, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and more. Plus, a sneaky glimpse at the supporting cast of Cowboy Bebop, and Yorick has danger to face in new Y: The Last Man footage. Spoilers, away!

Salem’s Lot

THR report Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones’ Euron Greyjoy) has joined the cast of Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot as Richard Straker, “the vampire’s familiar who prepares for the arrival of his master and does plenty of dirty work.”

Batgirl

Loki composer Natalie Holt revealed she’s attached to score the upcoming Batgirl movie at HBO Max.

Oh I’m allowed to say now, next up.. ????-girl — Natalie Holt (@filmmusicholt) September 23, 2021

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Deadline reports the live-action Clifford movie is now scheduled to premiere simultaneously in U.S. theatres and on Paramount+ Wednesday, November 10.

The Black Phone

A new poster for Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone (via Bloody-Disgusting) reveals Ethan Hawke’s masked killer.

Photo: Universal

The Addams Family 2

Morticia hopes to plumb the “dark secrets” of the United States in a new clip from The Addams Family 2.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Deadline reports Wes Jetton has joined the cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond as Robin, “a survivor and hunter who, while rugged and resourceful, is also calm, reassuring, and wise beyond his years.”

American Horror Story: Double Feature

The President has a crisis of conscience in the synopsis for “Inside” — the October 7 episode of American Horror Story.

The President struggles with the morality of a deal he must make. Written by Manny Coto & Kristen Reidel & Brad Falchuk; directed by Tessa Blake.

[Spoiler TV]

Legends of Tomorrow

Sara and Ava’s crime spree draws J. Edgar Hoover’s attention in the synopsis for “The Bullet Blondes” — the seventh season premiere of Legends of Tomorrow.

After defeating the aliens and saving Earth, the Legends find themselves stranded in 1925 Odessa, Texas with a destroyed Waverider. Wanting to help fix things, Astra (Olivia Swann) tries using her powers, which creates unwanted attention from the town and that of the new Director of the Bureau of Investigation, J. Edgar Hoover, and a surprise no one expected. Realising they need to escape, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) create a distraction by going on a crime spree with Hoover hot on their tails. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) is finding it hard to get over Constantine, so Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) suggests the only thing he knows that can help. Nick Zano, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez and Amy Pemberton also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt (#701).

[Spoiler TV]

Batwoman

Meanwhile, a fan of Alice’s becomes the new Mad Hatter in the synopsis for “Mad as a Matter” — the third season premiere of Batwoman.

As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) continues to keep the streets of Gotham safe, Batwing (Camrus Johnson) joins in on the action, but Luke quickly realises he hasn’t quite mastered his suit. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) sits hopelessly imprisoned in Arkham, Sophie (Meagan Tandy) fully enjoys her freedom. When Ryan pays Alice a visit to ask about the bombshell she dropped – that Ryan’s birth mother is still alive – Ryan must decide if she should go down the rabbit hole of her past. As Mary (Nicole Kang) prepares to finally graduate from medical school, she feels the absence of her family more than ever. But when an Alice admirer stumbles upon one of the missing Bat Trophies, Gotham and the Bat Team get mixed up in the madness, culminating in a shockingly gruesome graduation… and an equally shocking new partnership. Also starring Robin Givens and Victoria Cartagena. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries (#301).

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Nyxly kidnaps William in the synopsis for “Hope for Tomorrow” — the October 13 episode of Supergirl.

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) continues to fight Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for the remaining totems but after Nyxly kidnaps William (Staz Nair), Supergirl realises she needs to take a more proactive stance to keep National City safe. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) faces the biggest challenge of her life. The episode was directed by Tawnia McKiernan with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Nicki Holcomb (#615).

[Spoiler TV]

Stargirl

Courtney learns about another dark secret Pat is keeping from her in the synopsis for the October 12 episode of Stargirl.

Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is left devastated after discovering a dark secret that Pat (Luke Wilson) has kept hidden from her. However, when they learn that Jennie (guest star Ysa Penarejo) may be able to help in their plan to stop Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), they’re forced to put their issues aside as they set out on a road trip to find her. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a shocking discovery about The Shade (guest star Jonathan Cake). Amy Smart, Trae Romano and Cameron Gellman also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz (#210).

[Spoiler TV]

Titans

In a reversal, the Scarecrow blames the Titans for poisoning Gotham’s water supply in the synopsis for “Troubled Water” — the tenth episode of season three.

Crane blames the Titans for poisoning Gotham’s water supply.

[Spoiler TV]

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew continues her investigation into the Frozen Heart Murders in the synopsis for “The Journey of the Dangerous Mind” airing October 16.

As The Drew Crew investigates the Frozen Heart murders, sparks fly between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her counterpart in law enforcement on Nancy’s first day as the Community Liaison – and Temperance (guest star Bo Martynowska) makes a startling offer at the police station. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) have conflicting opinions on how Nancy should be parented, a mishap tests Nick’s (Tunji Kasim) and George’s (Leah Lewis) relationship, and Bess (Maddison Jaizani) tries to protect Ace (Alex Saxon) from a string of bad luck that may not be coincidental. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Celine Geiger and Andrea Thornton Bolden (#302). Original airdate 10/15/2021.

[Spoiler TV]

Legacies

The Super Squad mount a plan to rescue Landon and Cleo from the Malivore in the synopsis for “You Have to Pick” — the season four premiere of Legacies.

After learning that Malivore has taken over Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) body, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the Super Squad come up with a risky plan to rescue Landon, as well as Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie), who has been absorbed into Malivore’s darkness. Meanwhile, an impromptu date with Finch (guest star Courtney Bandeko) brings up a subject that Josie (Kaylee Bryant) is not ready to talk about. Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin and Leo Howard also star. The episode was written by Mark Ryan Walberg and directed by Tony Solomons (#317).

[Spoiler TV]

Roswell, New Mexico

Roswell, New Mexico’s third season draws to a close in the synopses for its October 11 two-part finale, “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That” and “Never Let You Go.”

I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That WHO’S HUNGRY? – Isobel (Lily Cowles) helps Kyle (Michael Trevino) save a life. Jones (Nathan Dean) needs something from Michael (Michael Vlamis). Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Heath (guest star Steven Krueger) continue to work on the science in the hopes of stopping Jones. Everyone is working together to try and defeat the dictator, but will they all make it out alive?? The episode was directed Lance Anderson and written by Isabel Nelson & Danny Tolli (#312). Never Let You Go SEASON FINALE – The ultimate showdown with Jones (Nathan Dean) is finally here and Liz (Jeanine Mason) must trust herself if she is going to the save the man she loves. The episode was directed by Lance Anderson and written by Christopher Hollier (#313).

[Spoiler TV]

See

Maghra attends the peace summit with Lord Harlan and Baba in the synopsis for “The Truth About Unicorns” — next week’s episode of See.

Maghra, Lord Harlan, and Baba head to the peace summit. Haniwa warns them about Paris’ vision. The queen and Kofun spend the day together.

[Spoiler TV]

The Last of Us

Naughty Dog has a new photo from HBO’s The Last of Us TV series, in which Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are not looking at you. Pascal posted the same on his Instagram with the caption: “‘I got you, baby girl.’ The @hbo adaptation of #TheLastofUs is in production. @playstation @naughty_dog_inc #TLOUDay #HappyBirthdayJoel.”

Cowboy Bebop

Netflix has new images of the supporting cast of Cowboy Bebop. (which had its new opening drop over the weekend, in case you missed it).

just four stunning new photos of the cast of COWBOY BEBOP #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/nAM1RgcFqd — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

There’s also a new poster, with more people not looking at you.

Photo: Netflix

Y: The Last Man

Finally, Yorick and 355 locate Dr. Mann in the trailer for today’s episode. We’ll have our recap up shortly.

Banner art by Jim Cook