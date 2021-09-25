New Army of Thieves Trailer Is Heavy on Robbery, Light on Zombies

We’ve seen what happens when a group of highly trained soldiers try to rob a Las Vegas casino that’s been overrun with zombies. It didn’t go well. Now we’ll see what happens when a group of thieves try to rob banks on the other side of the world from that zombie infestation.

The first story was in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. The latest one is from Army of Thieves, a prequel to Snyder’s film which debuts on Netflix October 29. It’s directed by and starring Matthias Schweighöfer, who played Dieter the safecracker in the first film. In this new heist film, Dieter teams up (before the Vegas job, obviously) with a different set of characters including Fast and Furious and Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel. You’ve seen the teaser but now here’s the full trailer for Army of Thieves.

As is evident from that new trailer, Army of Thieves is not a zombie movie. Zombies are part of its world, but not this specific story. It’s an example of how Snyder and his team are hoping to take that first, core movie and expand it in all sorts of new and different ways into a true, original Snyderverse.

“We really liked the idea that it’s set at a time where the zombies existed in the world, but it’s not a zombie film,” producer Deborah Snyder said a few months back. “Who’s done a prequel where it’s a different genre [of] film? To me this is more of a romantic, comedy, heist film than anything else. [It just] happens to live in this world where zombies are in the U.S. and it’s causing the banking system some instability.”

Army of Thieves will be out October 29. Are you excited for the film? How do you think it’ll compare to Army of the Dead?

