All the Major Announcements From Netflix’s Tudum Fan Event

It’s no secret Netflix has grown massively over the last decade. What was once a small offering of originals has ballooned to new movies and TV shows with some of Hollywood’s biggest names dropping every single week. To celebrate all the great content it has to offer, Netflix ran a new event over the weekend titled Tudum.

What is Tudum, you might ask? The name is inspired by the opening jingle you hear whenever you press play on a Netflix show.

The event itself was Netflix’s first global fan event, which spent three hours giving us an inside look at some of its most exciting new shows and movies.

Here’s every new trailer, clip and announcement from Netflix Tudum.

How to catch up on the show

Tudum took place in the early hours of the 26th of September and it was quite an early start for Aussies. If you want to catch up on the full event yourself you can watch it on-demand over on Netflix’s YouTube page.

The event runs for 3 hours so settle in for the long haul. If you’d rather just find out the highlights, we’ve got a rundown of everything that was announced right here.

Everything Netflix announced at Tudum

The Witcher

One of the biggest stars at Tudum was The Witcher. Netflix released two brand new clips from season 2 as well as a new trailer with a bunch of new footage.

Not to mention showrunner Lauren Hissrich confirmed The Witcher would be back for a third season. That’s a lot of Henry Cavill to look forward to.

Stranger Things

One of the most anticipated TV series on Netflix’s slate is Stranger Things and fans have been waiting forever for season 4. Thankfully the sci-fi series is on the way and we have a new trailer to pore over until the new season is released in 2022.

Red Notice

Netflix’s upcoming expensive heist film, Red Notice, features a trio of killer cast members in Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. They show you exactly why in this new clip. The film releases on Netflix on November 12.

Money Heist

If you enjoyed Money Heist Part 5 you’ll want to check out this clip from the series’ final episodes coming out on December 3.

Ozark

Ozark is heading into its fourth and (sadly) final season. To celebrate, Netflix gave us a first look at season 4 which is coming out in 2022.

The Harder They Fall

Netflix spent a bit of time highlighting its new western The Harder They Fall with a behind the scenes video and interviews with Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King and Zazie Beetz.

Netflix hasn’t released these videos on their own so you’ll need to skim through the full Tudum video to see them. The movie is scheduled to release in November and you can check out the previously released trailer below.

JEEN-YUHS

The new jeen-yuhs documentary from Netflix looks into the life of Kanye West. Check out the latest clip.

Sex Education

Everyone’s favourite teen drama Sex Education just wrapped up its third season, so Tudum was the perfect place to confirm that a season 4 is on the way.

Breaking News out of #TUDUM! Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Bridgerton

Shonda Rhimes period drama Bridgerton took the world by storm earlier this year and fans have been eagerly awaiting anything and everything about season 2. Netflix satisfied us slightly with this new clip from the second season.

The Crown

Royal obsessives were treated to a fun update on the upcoming fifth season of The Crown in the form of a message from new lead, Imelda Staunton. In the video, Staunton confirmed that we will get the new season in November 2022. It’s a long, long way away – we know.

The Sandman

The pivotal DC comic book series The Sandman was long thought to be impossible to adapt for the screen, but Netflix is giving it a red hot go and creator Neil Gaiman had a lot of confidence in the new series at Tudum.

The first clip definitely shows us why and Netflix’s The Sandman already looks to be the satisfying adaptation that everyone has been waiting for.

Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai is returning for its fourth season this December and Netflix gifted us with a new look at the upcoming season at Tudum.

Extraction

Extraction was one of Netflix’s most popular action movies last year and Chris Hemsworth confirmed at Tudum that he’ll be back as Tyler Rake in the sequel, Extraction 2. Check out the first look.

Bruised

Another one that you’ll have to check out the full Tudum video for is a look at Halle Berry’s Bruised. Berry both directs and stars in the new movie about a disgraced MMA fighter seeking redemption.

Arcane

League of Legends fans will want to check out the new trailer for Arcane, which is a new animated event series on Netflix featuring the voice talents of Hailee Steinfeld, Kevin Alejandro and Ella Purnell.

Vikings Valhalla

The Vikings saga is continuing with Michael Hirst’s new series on Netflix Vikings Valhalla. Little is known about Valhalla but we do know it will follow another generation of Viking heroes, including Leif Eriksson.

Tudum gave us a better idea of what to expect from the series with this first look.

Tiger King

Yes, Netflix has confirmed Tiger King will be back for another season and it’s coming way sooner than you think. Here’s your first look at the second season.

Cowboy Bebop

Netflix is not afraid to tackle beloved series and one of the most revered is Cowboy Bebop. Fans got a look at the opening credit sequence for the live-action adaptation which stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda as a crew of bounty hunters riding through space.

Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris was a surprise hit for Netflix, even earning it some big award nominations, but season 2 is shaking things up a bit and Emily… won’t be in Paris.

The Umbrella Academy

There’s still not a lot to know about the third season of the Umbrella Academy but the cast did answer some questions at Tudum.

Army of Thieves

If you liked Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead then you’ll want to stay tuned for Army of Thieves. The side story follows the safe-cracker Dieter as he joins a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals to crack safes across Europe.

Colin In Black & White

This new clip from Colin In Black & White gives us a look at the high school years of Colin Kaepernick’s life.

Inside Job

Have you ever wondered who really runs the world? This Netflix series explores just that in a new animated comedy titled Inside Job. Check out the new trailer below.

Don’t Look Up

Netflix’s star-studded apocalypse dramedy Don’t Look Up got a new clip at Tudum, showing Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s failed attempts to get Meryl Streep’s president to believe the science about a world-ending asteroid.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

If you thought we’d had enough Witcher news already, you would be wrong.

Netflix is going all-in on The Witcher franchise and one of the new series to come out of this is The Witcher: Blood Origin. The series is set thousands of years before the existing series and explores the creation of the first Witcher.

There was no new footage but Netflix did give us a sneaky look behind the scenes at the making of the production.

That was a long list, are you still with me? Well, believe it or not, that wasn’t even everything Netflix packed into its 3-hour Tudum event. To get a full idea you can check out the Netflix blog which has a rundown of each and every announcement.