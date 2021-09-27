Netflix’s New Tinder Doco Will Make You Wish For Dudes Holding Fish

If you thought seeing a man holding a fish or indeed being ‘catfished’ were your biggest worries when swiping right, you were wrong. As a new Netflix film will soon teach us, the stakes have been raised when it comes to dating scams and the Tinder Swindler is a lesson in what, or who, to avoid on the internet.

Netflix scooped up the rights in July to this documentary about a notorious conman who used Tinder to lure women and hoodwink them out of millions.

Directed by Felicity Morris of Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer fame, the Tinder Swindler tells the story of Israeli wannabe playboy billionaire Shimon Hayut, who targeted Scandinavian women and convinced them to part with hundreds of thousands of dollars by pretending to be a Russian oligarch named Simon Leviev on Tinder.

“You’ll never ‘swipe right’ the same again after watching this new film premiering in February 2022 that tells the jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and the women who set out to bring him down,” Netflix says.

As reports detail, Hayut convinced these women to take out lines of credit under their names. The doco will tell the tale from the perspective of the women Hayut conned, following them as they uncover his true identity and bring him to justice.

Hayut was imprisoned in December 2019 after he was found guilty in a plea bargain of defrauding the women he met online.

He served just five months of his 15-month jail sentence, reportedly as part of a program aimed at reducing the prison population amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak among inmates.

Tinder Swindler premieres exclusively on Netflix in February 2022. An official release date is yet to be confirmed.