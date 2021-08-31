More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Rumours Tease a Potential Villain

Get another brief glimpse of Eternals. The new Salem’s Lot rounds out more of its cast, and Peacock adds more to its Vampire Academy series. The CW has set its sights on a Nancy Drew spinoff. Spoilers!

Salem’s Lot

Deadline reports Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, and Spencer Treat Clark have joined the cast of Gary Dauberman’s Salem’s Lot. Leigh will play Susan Norton, “a resident of Jerusalem’s Lot, Maine” attached to Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) with “knowledge of the vampires in town” while Camp has been cast as Matt Burke, “a former high school English teacher who knows about the Marten’s House evil past and helps out Ben.” Clark is Mike Ryerson, “one of the town’s simple folk” who “becomes a victim to the events at hand.”

The Expendables 4

Deadline also reports a fourth Expendables movie is now in development with Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, and Curtis “50 Cent ($0.69)” Jackson attached to star alongside returning cast members Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone. Scott Waugh is attached to direct.

Jungle Cruise 2

THR has word Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and director Jaume Collet-Serra are now confirmed to return for a Jungle Cruise sequel at Disney.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Set photos of Julia Louis-Dreyfus surrounded by walls of green screen have hit the web, potentially suggest her character, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, is set to make an appearance in Wakanda Forever. Elsewhere, additional set footage of a car chase including Shuri and Okoye has surfaced.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Netflix has acquired the rights to the latest film in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise from director David Blue Garcia and producer Fede Alvarez. [THR]

Eternals

Empire has a new photo of Marvel’s Eternals cast.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Director Destin Daniel Cretton, writer Dave Callahan and stars Simu Liu, Awkawfina, Fala Chen, and Michelle Yeoh discuss Shang-Chi in a new featurette.

Vampire Academy

Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Andrew Liner, J. August Richards, Kieron Moore, Andre Dae Kim, Anita-Joy Uwajeh, Mia McKenna-Bruce, Rhian Blundell and Jonetta Kaiser have joined the cast of Peacock’s Vampire Academy series from producers Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre. Stringer will play Rose Hathaway, “a vampire-human hybrid known as a Dhampir” while Daniela Nieves has been cast as Lissa Dragomir, “a Royal Moroi vampire who grew up the younger sister to the heir apparent, Princess Vasilisa Dragomir.”

Liner is “the charming, loyal and popular Mason Ashford” while Richards will play Victor Dashkov, “a Moroi noble vampire with a heart of gold who’s highly regarded for his role as advisor and political strategist to Moroi dignitaries.” Moore is Dimitri Belikov, “the model of a Dhampir guardian: lethal, disciplined, discreet, and totally committed to his role as bodyguard to the ruling Moroi” opposite Andre Dae Kim as Christian Ozera, “a Royal Moroi vampire who is also the pariah of the school and royal court.”

Uwajeh will play Tatiana Vogel, “a Moroi vampire and political underdog who slowly takes the royal court by storm” while Mia McKenna-Bruce will play Mia Karp, “a witty, cutting and non-Royal student who has a long-term plan to social climb her way into the ranks of royalty.” Blundell has been cast as Meredith,” a smart, strong-willed Dhampir” while Kaiser rounds out the cast as “the quiet, careful and decidedly odd Sonya Karp.” [TV Line]

Tom Swift

TV Line reports the CW has officially ordered the Nancy Drew spinoff, Tom Swift, to series.

The Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has synopses for the fifth and sixth episodes of The Walking Dead’s final season.

Out of the Ashes Alexandrians encounter Hilltop squatters; Eugene’s group undergoes orientation at the Commonwealth.

On the Inside Connie and Virgil hide in a house; Pope tests Daryl’s loyalty; Kelly searches for Connie.

Evil

Team Evil investigate the “God helmet” in the synopsis for next week’s episode, “B is for Brain.”

Kristen, David, and Ben are sent to Cornell University, at the request of Bishop Marx, to investigate an electrode-based experiment dubbed the “God Helmet.” Written by: Louisa Hill Directed by: James Whitmore Jr.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The Cerritos investigates a Mugato sighting in the synopsis for “Mugato, Gumato,” premiering September 2.

The U.S.S. Cerritos is dispatched to a planet to investigate an unexplained sighting of a dangerous Mugato. Written by: Ben Rodgers Directed by: Jason Zurek

