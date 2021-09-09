Take the Cinema Experience With You With $400 off This Portable Mini Projector

If you’ve been making plans to finally give your living room theatre an upgrade or just watching flicks on the silver screen, a portable projector is a perfect way to bring the cinema experience home. Minus the sticky floors, that is.

The Anker Nebula Apollo mini projector is a great place to start, especially when you can currently grab it for 40% off. With a usual RRP of $999.95, you’ll save around $400.

While $600 is still a pretty steep price tag for some, if you’re really investing in recreating the movie theatre experience in your own home, it’s a worthwhile investment.

At less than 25cm tall and weighing in at 1.6kg, the Apollo is an incredibly portable projector, which gives you the freedom of an easy setup either inside or outside. If you’re worried that the room you plan on setting it up in might not have enough wall space, the projected screen size is adjustable, ranging up to 100-inches.

You’re able to control the Apollo by using the touch-pad located on the top of the projector, or by using Anker’s Nebula Capture app on your phone. It runs on Android 7.1, which will let you download and use apps like Amazon Video, Netflix and YouTube directly through the projector. While you can’t plug your phone directly into the projector, you are able to mirror your screen.

While it does come with a built-in six-watt speaker, if you prefer your home theatre experience to have a little more oomph, you can pair this projector with your current audio setup, provided it also has Bluetooth support. The projector can also double as just a Bluetooth speaker.

Anker Nebula Apollo mini projector specs

Native resolution: 854 x 480

Image brightness: 200 ANSI lumens

Throw distance: 1.15 – 3m

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Refresh rate: 60hZ

Weight: 1.6 kg

Connection: HDMI, USB-A, Bluetooth, wi-fi

Speakers: Built-in 6-watt

Battery life: 9,750mAh (up to four hours of playtime)

Lamp life: 30,000 hours

Are there any important projector accessories?

Yes, there are some essential components you’ll need to complete your setup. The bad news is that depending on how fancy you want to go, they can be expensive. The good news is that if you shop smart, you’ll be able to pick up these accessories for relatively cheap.

The most important extra you’ll need is a projector screen. Thankfully, it’s not too hard to find one at a fairly reasonable price. This 100-inch projector screen should be more than enough for you, especially for its price.

Some laptops come with an HDMI port, so you’re able to plug it directly into the projector via an HDMI cable.

If your laptop or computer doesn’t have an available HDMI port, you can get around this by using a USB-C to HDMI adapter or a DisplayPort to HDMI adapter. You’ll still need an HDMI cable to connect the adapter to the projector too.

You can pick up the Anker Nebula Apollo here.