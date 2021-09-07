Mike Mignola’s Next Fantasy Adventure Journeys Into a Beloved Classic

Mike Mignola is an artist who’s turned his hands to all sorts of weird and wonderful subjects beyond the realm of his iconic creation Hellboy — and his latest project is seeing him take his style into a beloved children’s classic, in the form of a new edition of Pinocchio.

Gizmodo’s got your first look at Mignola and colourist Dave Stewart’s art for a new, lavish edition of Carlo Collodi’s classic 1883 novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, being published by Beehive books next year. Mignola and Stewart, longtime collaborators across Hellboy’s long history, will provide both the cover for the new edition, which is being crowdfunded through Kickstarter, as well as interior illustrations throughout the original novel. Check out the cover in full below, making its debut here on Gizmodo!

Image: Mike Mignola and Dave Stewart/Beehive Books

“Pinocchio has been one of my two favourite books (along with Dracula) for as long as I can remember,” Mignola said in a press release provided to Gizmodo. “It’s shaped the way I write and the way I think. It’s got everything — amazingly strange humour as well as surprising flashes of surreal horror and violence — and tackling it has been a challenge. I’m thrilled to team with Beehive book for this. The books they’ve produced have been true works of art and cannot wait to see what they do with stuff I’m giving them.”

If you’re interested in backing the Illuminated Edition of Pinocchio, you can head on over to Kickstarter to sign up to be notified when the project launches in 2022. And if you want to see more of Mignola’s art from the edition, the artist will debut two new pieces from the Illuminated Edition during his virtual artist’s alley appearance at LightBox Expo Online, running from today until September 12 — more details for which can be found here.