Mercedes-Benz Is Developing An EV G-Wagen

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a new concept vehicle that is essentially the EV version of the cult-fave G-Wagen and, hoo boy, this is a nice car.

The newest EV endeavour for Mercedes-Benz — officially known as the Concept EQG — was revealed at the 2021 IAA Mobility show that took place in Munich over the weekend.

The G-Wagen has long been a yardstick for rich people to flex their exuberant wealth with a vehicle that starts at a quiet $233,900 plus on-roads, so it’s hardly surprising to see the luxury carmaker give us an electric version.

But Mercedes-Benz has remained pretty tight-lipped about what we can actually expect from the electric version of the vehicle, so it’s unclear if it will live up to the hype of the internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

We do know that the Concept EQG will be an all-wheel drive fitted with 22-inch wheels and both low and high gear. However, that’s pretty much all Mercedes has given us so far.

The luxury car manufacturer is yet to reveal the battery size, power output or range estimates for the EV, so we know basically nothing about what actually makes the car drive.

At this point, we’re essentially just looking at a really early concept for how Mercedes-Benz will look to develop electric versions of the luxury you’d otherwise expect from its cars.

But what Mercedes-Benz lacks in an actual explanation of how this vehicle will run, it more than makes up for with a ’70s-themed space opera advertisement. Sure, the ad also gives us very little information about the vehicle, but it gives us a land octopus, so who’s really complaining here? Not me.

Like many other EVs entering the market at the moment, the G-Wagen will be ready to handle tough terrain, but given the price point of the ICE version, you probably won’t see too many people off-roading in this bad boy.

Mercedes-Benz is yet to give us any sort of ballpark release date for the Concept EQG, but we’ll be sure to update this story as more information becomes available.