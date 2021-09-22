Megan Fox Is Just One of Many Vampires Ruining a Driver’s Life in Netflix’s Night Teeth

The first trailer for Netflix and Adam Randall’s vampire action movie Night Teeth might lean more into the, well, vampire action than it does any particularly toothsome jibe at the hell that is working for the likes of Uber or Lyft. But it does show that having to drive around demanding passengers is, on the whole, on par with what happens when those passengers reveal themselves to be blood-sucking creatures of the night.

Starring Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as put-upon driver Benny, Night Teeth follows the young man on a night he’ll never forget when two demanding passengers (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) leap into his car and promise a night of non-stop partying with a very demanding cut-off point. This thrilling adventure also stars Megan Fox, The Handmaid’s Tale’s Sydney Sweeney, Game of Thrones’ Alfie Allen, Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig, and Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, and Raúl Castillo. Take a look.

As the night goes on and Benny’s observation of the two only finds weirder and weirder things to focus on, his evening slips from rideshare hell to unholy nightmare when he uncovers they’re both actually vampires, out for a night of blood-sucking, beatings, and… inter-vampire gang fighting that swaps out the guns for stake-firing crossbows? Hell yeah. Naturally, Benny doesn’t take too kindly to the situation he’s thrust into, even as he’s forced to continue driving the pair around, so it looks like Night Teeth will eventually become a bit more of a full-on vampire horror as he tries to escape their clutches (and find some pretty disconcerting banks of living humans being fed upon in the process). But judging by that hand wound he gets later on in the trailer, maybe Benny will have more than just a dead-end driver’s job and also passengers from a more literal definition of hell to worry about by the time his night’s over.

We’ll find out when Night Teeth hits Netflix on October 20.

