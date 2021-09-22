Live-Action Saint Seiya Movie in the Works With Some Familiar Names Attached

Netflix reveals the voice cast for Arcane, its League of Legends animated series. Chris Columbus and Ned Vizzini are turning House of Secrets into a live-action show. Plus, what’s next on Star Trek: Lower Decks, and what’s to come on Stargirl and Supergirl. Spoilers go!

Knights of the Zodiac

THR reports Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Mackenyu (the son of the late Sonny Chiba), Madison Iseman, and Diego Tinoco have already wrapped filming on Knights of the Zodiac — a live-action adaptation of the 1980’s manga, Saint Seiya, from Toei Animation and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Directed by The Witcher’s Tomasz Baginski, the film stars Mackenyu as Seiya, “a street orphan and the title hero of the franchise. When a mystical energy known as Cosmo awakens in him, Seiya embarks on a journey to conquer the ancient Greek armour of Pegasus and choose his side in a preternatural battle for the fate of Sienna (Iseman), a young girl who struggles to control her godly powers Bean plays a mentor named Alman Kiddo, a man who recruits Seiya into the Knights order, which he founded when he discovered the reincarnated goddess. Tinoco has the juicy part of Nero/Phoenix, hired to kill the vulnerable goddess.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Eddie Brock spars with Venom in four new clips from Let There Be Carnage, courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting.

The Spore

Toxic spores blanket the Earth, creating a legion of fungal zombies in the trailer for The Spore, coming to VOD on November 9.

Arcane

Netflix has also released a string of character posters announcing the voice cast of its upcoming Arcane animated series — including Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld.

True power comes to those who are willing to take it. Meet the cast of ARCANE (@arcaneshow), a new Netflix series in the League of Legends universe: Hailee Steinfeld is VI pic.twitter.com/tBYuMe0wxH — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 21, 2021

Kevin Alejandro is JAYCE pic.twitter.com/ZGD7aHeyKw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 21, 2021

Katie Leung is CAITLYN pic.twitter.com/4ZEtqfM8fM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 21, 2021

J.B Blanc is VANDER pic.twitter.com/BLBI6Ysq1T — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 21, 2021

House of Secrets

According to THR, Chris Columbus is developing a live-action series based on his own House of Secrets novels co-authored with Ned Vizzini. The series follows “siblings Brendan, Eleanor and Cordelia Walker” who “aren’t pleased when their family relocate to a creepy Victorian house once owned by an occult novelist, Denver Kristoff. By the time the Walkers realise that their new neighbour has sinister plans for them, they’re trapped in the magical house, travelling through the fantastical intertwined universes of Kristoff’s novels.”

Star Trek: Lower Decks

The Cerritos crew meets an evil computer (Jeffrey Combs) in the synopsis for this Thursday’s episode, “Where Pleasant Fountains Lie.”

Mariner and Boimler are stranded on an uninhabited planet with a sentient computer. On the Cerritos, Lt. Commander Billups must prove his engineering abilities to an old adversary. Written by: Garrick Bernard Directed by: Jason Zurek

[Spoiler TV]

La Brea

The government tracks the survivors of the sinkhole in the synopsis for “Day Two” — the October 5 episode of La Brea.

With Josh’s life on the line, Eve traverses the dangerous wilderness back to the clearing to save him. Desperate to kickstart a rescue mission, Gavin and Izzy work to prove there are survivors alive inside the sinkhole as government agents track their every move.

[Spoiler TV]

What We Do in the Shadows

The vampires bid one of their own adieu in the synopsis for October 21’s “A Farewell,” a very special episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

Colin has a birthday and a vampire says goodbye. Written by Sam Johnson & Stefani Robinson & Marika Sawyer & Paul Simms; Directed by Tig Fong.

[Spoiler TV]

Stargirl

Solomon Grundy returns to Stargirl in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Supergirl

Finally, Supergirl fights a few dragons in the trailer for next week’s episode “The Gauntlet.”

Banner art by Jim Cook