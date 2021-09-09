Lego Reveals a Buildable Super Mario Block That’s Full of Nintendo 64 Levels Instead of Power-Ups

After releasing a questionable teaser on Twitter yesterday morning, today Lego has revealed the latest fruits of its Nintendo collaboration with a giant yellow question block that opens and folds out to reveal micro-scale recreations of four levels from the N64 classic and Mario’s first 3D outing, Super Mario 64.

The new 2,064-piece set (nice work on hitting the ‘64′ exactly) measures a little over seven inches on each side when fully assembled and closed, but displaying it opened — with the four micro-scale dioramas of Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain, and Lethal Lava Trouble deployed — will gobble up a little more room on your shelf. In addition to the four recreated levels from Super Mario 64, the Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set also comes with 10 Lego microfigures including Mario, Yoshi, Princess Peach, a Chain Chomp, Lakitu, King Bob-omb, and several other baddies.

Many had assumed the teased question block would end up being another addition to the interactive Lego Super Mario playsets, but while it’s not necessarily a part of that collection, Lego has still included some interactivity between the block and the upgraded Mario and Luigi figures. As with the classic NES console Lego set from last year, the Mario and Luigi figures will play unique music and sound effects when paired with the question block (presumably from the N64 game) but the new set also features ten power stars hidden throughout the build that will trigger never-before-seen reactions and animations on either of the interactive figures.

The Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block set is currently listed on Lego’s website but unfortunately, you’re going to have to set a calendar reminder if you want to snag a copy when it’s officially available on October 1 for $US170 ($231) as the site currently isn’t taking pre-orders. Mamma-mia!

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.