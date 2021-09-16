Lego and Star Wars Are Getting Into the Halloween Spirit Very Early

Is there a better or more appropriate time to celebrate Halloween, aka October 31, than September 16? Not according to Lego, apparently, since it’s filled its YouTube channel with a quintet of goofy Star Wars shorts to “celebrate the season,” primarily with the franchise’s Disney+ stars.

And no, these presumably don’t have anything to do with the Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Tales Halloween special announced a week and a half ago, which is at least somewhat appropriately scheduled to air on Disney+ on October 1. These are just brief, goofy skits, but if you don’t have seven minutes to spend watching them I implore you to scroll to the bottom to see the two-second highlight of the five.

Trick-or-Treat — “As the Mandalorian searches door to door for Grogu in Moff Gideon’s light cruiser he comes across something… unusual. The Stormtroopers are celebrating and handing out candy. Will the Mandalorian be able to find Grogu despite the Halloween festivities?

Carving Up the Competition — “Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul have an epic pumpkin carving duel in the Mandalore throne room. Bo Katan cheers Ahsoka on while Gar Saxon and troops root for Darth Maul. Who’s going to create the winning Jack-O’-Lantern?”

Scary Starship — “It’s a decorating contest for Boba Fett’s starship as Boba and the Mandalorian keep trying to one up each other with wild and creepy designs. However, an expected winner emerges to put both Boba and the Mandalorian to shame with their design.”

The Pumpkin Batch — “In a scary pumpkin patch, the Bad Batch takes out battle droid guards in order to retrieve pumpkins for a grateful village. All seems to be going according to plan, until an old friend shows up to spoil the fun.”

Ghost Ship — “As Moff Gideon and Stormtroopers play cards aboard his light cruiser, strange ghostly happenings terrify them. The Mandalorian and Grogu also happen to be sneaking around the ship… so is it really haunted?”

I’m going to spoil this last one for you, because the ship is definitely not haunted. However, I will be haunted by this unfathomably funny shot of Baby Yoda falling on his dumb, adorable face:

Behind every ghost is a… Grogu? ???? Watch the new #LEGOStarWars Halloween shorts on YouTube. ????https://t.co/ZgCyQfEZPB pic.twitter.com/BEtQNpjV7I — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) September 16, 2021

I’ve watched this clip about 80 times already, and I don’t expect to stop anytime soon.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.