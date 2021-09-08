Last Night in Soho’s Latest Trailer Reveals a Ghostly Time-Travel Murder Mystery

Up until this point, chances are even if you’d heard of and become excited about Edgar Wright’s latest film, Last Night in Soho, you probably don’t know what it’s about. Trailers have shown vague story threads, intriguing trips into the past, and hints at violence. But beyond that, its story has, for the most part, remained a mystery.

Now, with the movie’s release just under two months away, the latest trailer changes that. Or so we think. We still see a modern day fashion student (Jojo Rabbit’s Thomasin McKenzie) dream that she’s back in time in the body of a glamorous performer (The Witch’s Anya Taylor-Joy) but this time, things go further. Check it out.

Previous trailers have certainly hinted at something nefarious about Matt Smith’s (Doctor Who) character, but here, the trailer strongly suggests he kills Taylor-Joy’s character in the 1960s and McKenzie’s character finds out. Fast-forward to today, Smith’s character is now played by Chancellor Valorum himself, Terrence Stamp, and the young woman is trying to bring a murder to justice decades later.

So is Last Night in Soho about about a ghost contacting a girl through her dreams, to help her bring her murderer to justice? A time travel-ghost story-murder mystery? It sure seems like it. But there’s no way the trailer would show everything and we have to imagine there’s more to it than that. As for what? We’ll find out soon enough.

Last Night in Soho recently had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival where reviews were generally positive. That just gets us more excited to see what the director of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Baby Driver, The Sparks Brothers, and Spaced has ready for audiences next.

Co-written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Last Night in Soho opens in theatres only October 29.

