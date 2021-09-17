The News Of Tomorrow, Today

iPhone 13 Pro: Preorder Deals From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Asha Barbaschow

Published 36 mins ago: September 17, 2021 at 6:08 pm -
Image: Apple

Now that Apple has officially taken the wraps off its iPhone 13 lineup, it’s time to decide if you’re going to upgrade — well, more like which iPhone you’re going to upgrade to.

Preorder begins Friday 17 September at 10:00pm AEST and below you will find the preorder deals from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone for the iPhone 13 Pro.

The iPhone 13 Pro comes in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB options, and each carrier has plans for 24-months and 36-months.
Your colour choices are graphite, gold, silver, sierra blue. You can read more about the iPhone 13 Pro’s features here.

If the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro Max are more your cup of tea, we have pricing from the four carriers for those, too.

Stay tuned while this info populates!

Telstra

24-month Telstra iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) plans

36-month Telstra iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) plans

36-month Telstra iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) plans

36-month Telstra iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) plans

36-month Telstra iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) plans

Optus

24-month Optus iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) plans

Vodafone

24-month Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro (512GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) plans

