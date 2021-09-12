iPhone 13 Will Reportedly Come With A 1TB Storage Option

Just days before the highly-anticipated California Streaming Apple event, leaks are pointing to a 1TB model of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. And honestly, Apple should just take my money right now.

According to a report from MacRumors, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has previously predicted many Apple decisions before they’re announced, believes we will be receiving a 1TB option for the higher-end models.

The 1TB option will come alongside the 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models we already had with the iPhone 12.

Additionally, Kuo has predicted that the iPhone 13 and 13 mini won’t have a 64GB option because, let’s be real here, we all need at least 128GB. If Kuo’s predictions prove to be accurate, we could also see a 512GB option for the standard model, which means you won’t have to fork out for a Pro model just for some extra space.

Obviously, these models won’t be everyone’s cup of expensive tea, but as photo and video capabilities continue to improve on the iPhone, it seems only fair that we also get more space to, you know, store said photo and video.

Sure, shooting in 4K is a particularly useful feature of the newer iPhones, but once you capture a few clips, you’ll notice just how much this chews up your storage. And when every man and their dog is a content creator, it’s handy to have the option to store your 4K footage without constantly having to upload it to Dropbox or iCloud.

There’s no word yet on exactly how much the 1TB model will cost, but expect to pay a pretty penny for the option to essentially be walking around with a smartphone that doubles as an external hard drive.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 at its California Streaming event on Wednesday. You can find out more about everything to expect and how to watch the event in Australia here.