Insomniac’s Next Spider-Man Game Will Bring Venom to the Party

By the end of Insomniac’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, New York City could count on two Spider-Men to keep it (relatively) safe in a world teeming with supervillains. After reminding everyone what a joy its original, Peter-centic game was with a remastered version for the PlayStation 5, Insomniac came to this year’s PlayStation Showcase to unveil its next project starring the webhead.

