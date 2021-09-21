HP’s New Work-From-Home Machines Include a Tablet With a Rotating Camera

Remote work isn’t going away, so to help getting work done at home a bit easier, HP just announced a slew of new devices, from laptops to tablets to all-in-ones. Let’s jump in.

The headline device in HP’s updated fall lineup is the new Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 (starting at $US1,639 ($2,264)), which is meant to be a premium machine designed to handle everything you can throw at it, from drawing to productivity and maybe even a little gaming.

HP’s Spectre x360 16-inch. (Image: HP)

Like other Spectre 2-in-1s, the 16-inch x360 comes with a high-res 3072 x 1920 IPS touchscreen with built-in stylus support and a rotating hinge that allows the laptop to transform into tablet or presentation modes on command. Inside, the Spectre x360 features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11390H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Handy features for protecting your privacy — especially if you’re on video calls a lot — are the x360’s dedicated mic mute button and a physical camera shutter for its 5-MP webcam. HP’s Tilt Pen comes included at no extra cost.

If you’re looking for a slightly smaller laptop that’s a bit easier to pick up and go, there’s the HP Laptop 14 (no price has been announced), which is HP’s first laptop to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. The HP Laptop 14 might not be quite as powerful as a comparable system with an x86 chip, but by going with the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, HP touts fast recharge speeds that can take the HP Laptop 14 from 0 to 50% battery in just 30 minutes.

The little camera sticking up on top of the HP 11-inch Tablet is its rotating 13-MP webcam. (Image: HP)

Then there’s the HP 11-inch tablet (starting at $US500 ($691), or $US600 ($829) with its detachable keyboard), which might be the most interesting new device in the lineup due to a built-in rotating camera that boasts a surprisingly high 13-MP resolution. The HP 11’s camera is able to rotate from front to back as you need, while its detachable magnetic keyboard allows it to function as a laptop in pinch. But with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 chip and just 4GB of RAM, if you’re hoping to work on more resource intensive projects, you may want to opt for something a little bigger and beefier.

HP’s Envy 34 all-in-one (starting at $US2,000 ($2,763)) is a home office powerhouse, with a big 34-inch 5120 x 2160 factory calibrated IPS screen, up to an Intel Core i9 CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, 512GB of PCIe storage, and up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, the latter of which HP claims is a first for an all-in-one machine.

HP’s Envy 34 AIO. (Image: HP)

But the Envy 34’s real party trick isn’t its performance, it’s the 16-MP detachable camera that comes with it. Not only does it use HP Enhanced Lighting to make it easy to control how you look in video calls, but using magnets built into the camera, you can also position the cam wherever you want on the computer, including pointing straight down if you want to capture a livestream of a sketch, or off to the side if you want to record a whiteboard or some other presentation.

HP also has a more mainstream all-in-one, the refreshed Pavilion All-in-One (available with a 24- or 27-inch screen starting at $US800 ($1,105)), the HP All-in-One Desktop with AMD Ryzen 5000 (starting at $US750 ($1,036)), and two new monitors, the $US500 ($691) HP U32 4K HDR Monitor and the even larger $US529 ($731) HP M34d WQHD Curved Monitor.

The HP M34d WQHD Curved Monitor is available now. The Spectre x360 16-inch, HP 14-inch Laptop, Envy 34 AIO, HP Pavilion AIO, HP AIO, and the HP U32 4K HDR monitor arrive in October, followed by the HP 11-inch tablet sometime in December.