Here’s How Long You’ll Have To Wait For Each iPhone 13 Model to Ship

iPhone 13 preorders kicked off for more than a week ago, and if you didn’t get your order in early, good luck. Overwhelming demand for the latest iPhones has caused Apple’s estimated shipping times to creep up as the days have gone by. While ship dates were expected to start in mid-September for some of the devices early on, they now stretch all the way to November for some models — meaning you’d better hurry up and order now if you want to see your new phone before the holidays.

For now at least, the speediest option appears to be the iPhone 13 Mini, which is scheduled to ship out on Oct. 13 at the earliest. But if it’s the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max you’re after, your luck will be tougher: Those devices have estimated ship dates as late as Nov. 2.

If you’re stressed about when the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max will be arriving at your doorstep, fear not — we’ve assembled a handy guide for each model, colour and configuration combo below. Be warned, however, that while these estimates were all pulled from Apple’s website, your location could affect the expected shipping time. These dates are subject to change — and have been changing, quite frequently.

While the phones are, for the most part, available for in-store pick up, getting them in person could prove to be nasty business, if the photos of round-the-block lines and reports of immediate sell-outs on Friday were any indication.

When Does the iPhone 13 Mini Ship?

Pink:

128GB: Oct. 13-15

256GB: Oct. 13-15

512GB: Oct. 13-15

Blue:

128GB: Oct. 13-15

256GB: Oct. 13-15

512GB: Oct. 13-15

Midnight:

128GB: Oct. 13-15

256GB: Oct. 13-15

512GB: Oct. 13-15

Starlight

128GB: Oct. 13-15

256GB: Oct. 13-15

512GB: Oct. 13-15

Red

128GB: Oct. 13-15

256GB: Oct. 13-15

512GB: Oct. 13-15

When Does the iPhone 13 Ship?

Pink:

128GB: Oct. 14-19

256GB: Oct. 14-19

512GB: Oct. 14-19

Blue:

128GB: Oct. 14-19

256GB: Oct. 14-19

512GB: Oct. 14-19

Midnight:

128GB: Oct. 14-19

256GB: Oct. 14-19

512GB: Oct. 14-19

Starlight

128GB: Oct. 14-19

256GB: Oct. 14-19

512GB: Oct. 14-19

Red

128GB: Oct. 14-19

256GB: Oct. 14-19

512GB: Oct. 14-19

When Does the iPhone 13 Pro Ship?

Silver

128GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

256GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

512GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

1TB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

Graphite

128GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

256GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

512GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

1TB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

Gold

128GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

256GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

512GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

1TB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

Sierra Blue

128GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

256GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

512GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

1TB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

When Does the iPhone 13 Pro Max Ship?

Silver

128GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

256GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

512GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

1TB : Oct. 26-Nov. 2

Graphite

128GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

256GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

512GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

1TB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

Gold

128GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

256GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

512GB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

1TB: Oct. 26-Nov. 2

Sierra Blue