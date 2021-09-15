Gwendoline Christie Adds Tim Burton’s Wednesday TV Series to Her Schedule

I don’t know if Tim Burton’s Wednesday TV series will be any good, but it has been already been immensely successful in one regard: the casting. Somehow, it only gets more impressive — especially now that Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie will join Luis Guzman’s Gomez and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia.

Christie will play an all-new character named Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy, the school Wednesday Addams (Jenny Ortega) attends. Apparently, Weems “still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams.” She’s presumably going to take out some of that lingering resentment on Morticia’s daughter — a problem Wednesday does not need, as she’s already going to have to “master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” according to the show’s official synopsis.

Tim Burton’s directorial TV debut also star Issac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, George Burcea as Lurch, and Victor Dorobantu as the disembodied hand Thing, as well as Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Iman Marson, Naomi J. Ogawa, Joy Sunday, William Houston, Percy Hynes White, Oliver Watson, Calum Ross, and Johnna Dias Watson. Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar will serve as showrunners and writers for the eight-episode series, which has been described as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” and “comedic coming-of-age” show.

If you’ve seen 2019’s great film The Personal History of David Copperfield, where Christie plays the drolly sinister Jane Murdstone, you know she’s going to be perfect for the show. Meanwhile, Wednesday isn’t Christie’s only nerd-friendly, upcoming Netflix series; she’s playing Lucifer in the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s intensely awaited Sandman comics.