Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix Horror Anthology Series Is Overflowing With Talent

Audiences are about to get a peek into the twisted mind of Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro — actually, eight peeks, to be precise. Netflix just announced the cast and crew for a new show called Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. It’s a series of genre-bending stories, curated by The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labyrinth director, loaded with different stars and filmmakers. Filming on the show just began in Toronto, Canada.

According to the press release the show features “a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original works by del Toro) will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.”

So basically, he came up with two stories and is executive producing the show. But he’s not alone. J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water) also serves as EP and co-showrunner, with executive producers Gary Ungar and Regina Corrado along for the ride too.

Details about the stories are under wraps, but here’s the talent involved in each episode. (See photos of everyone in this Twitter thread.)

Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), from an original story by del Toro.

Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest, Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Fargo, The Wire), and Luke Roberts (Black Sails) star in an episode written by David S. Goyer (Blade, The Dark Knight, Man of Steel), based on a short story by Michael Shea and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).

and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man). Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead; Lovecraft Country), and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood, The Strain) and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Narcos). This one is also based on an original story by del Toro.

Crispin Glover (Back To The Future, Willard) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone, Westworld) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (The Colony) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter). It’s based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft.

Peter Weller (RoboCop) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also wrote the script along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn (Mandy).

Mika Watkins (Black Mirror) wrote this episode based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight). The cast will be announced later.

David Hewlett (See, The Shape of Water) stars in an episode written and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass, Splice) based on a short story by Henry Kuttner.

Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavour) wrote an episode that’ll be directed by directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night; The Bad Batch) with a cast to be confirmed later. It’s based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll.

So yeah. An excellently studded line-up both behind and in front of the camera. The next feature film from Del Toro is his carnival-based thriller Nightmare Alley, which is scheduled for release later this year; Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities will probably be out next year sometime.