Google’s Newest Nest Cam Is a Solid Security Camera If You’re All In With Google

Google’s revamped 0 T Camera is0 T only battery-powered, but the company made some changes to its features to make it much more economical when it comes to sucking up bandwidth. Google also stopped requiring a premium 0 T Aware subscription to0 T the 0 T0 T of the camera. The 0 T Camera can also work outdoors and indoors, so you don’t have to think too hard about where to place it. And there’s a magnetic base 0 T makes it easy to remove the camera when it’s time to charge. If you 0 T an all-around dependable security camera, the 0 T Camera is good. But it could be better.

0 T Camera (2021) 0 T IS IT? An outdoor/indoor smart security camera PRICE $US180 ($241) LIKE No-fuss setup, on-device facial recognition, rated for both indoor and outdoor use DISLIKE Can only be used through the Google Home app, requires a sold-separately stand for use on a tabletop, magnetic mount is finicky to use

A Redesigned 0 T

The 0 T Camera ushers in a new look for Google’s security devices, and it’s much more modern and sophisticated than the dippy bird-look of the original 0 T Camera Indoor. The chassis is also water- and 0 T-resistant, so it’s primed for being placed wherever.

The magnetic mounting system is one of the major selling points of the new battery-powered 0 T Camera, though I struggled with it a0 T0 T one point, I tested the camera upside down and used a settings option in the Google Home app to re-orient it. But when I did 0 T0 T flipped over the motion sensor. The app warned me 0 T I might0 T0 T the 0 T performance when using the camera 0 T way, so I figured0 T how to move it back onto the base. As is the case when dealing with magnets0 T takes a0 T of trial and error to figure it0 T, because it wants to point the camera up and outward. The magnetic base works better if it’s mounted, as it doesn’t have the requisite pivot ability to function as a stand. Google sells one for $US30 ($40), and you’ll 0 T to grab one of those if you’re planning to use the camera solely on a tabletop or bookshelf — or 0 T until the company launches its indoor wired camera.

Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo, In-House0 T The 0 T Cam can be used indoors with its magnetic mount, though it points outward. Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo, In-House0 T The 0 T Cam is IP54-rated for water resistance. Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo, In-House0 T Right0 T of the box, the 0 T Cam looks like a ceramic mug. Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo, In-House0 T The bottom of the camera is a magnetic mount for the charging cable, plus a speaker for two-way communication.

Everything else about the 0 T Camera is a cinch once you figure0 T where you 0 T it. The magnetic cable easily attaches to the camera, though it uses a proprietary connector, and it’s much too short at a mere 1.01 m in length, so you’ll have to buy an extension cable or give in to using the battery. 0 T’s the point of this 0 T Camera, anyway, but I like to keep my cameras constantly plugged in, so I tested it both ways.

Managing the Camera Through Google Home

Setup through the Google Home app is easy. I used the QR code ability to0 T the 0 T Camera online, and it took 0 T a few minutes since I already use Google as my day-to-day digital assistant. The 0 T Camera supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks, so I didn’t have to worry about connecting the device to a particular band.

One of my complaints about the latest crop of 0 T cameras is 0 T they rely solely on the Google Home app for checking in and configuration. As a long-time 0 T user, and one who still has a bunch of those devices in a connected home0 T’s confusing to have to shuffle between two apps when trying to figure0 T where a notification is coming from.

Screenshot: Florence Ion / Gizmodo, In-House0 T Screenshot: Florence Ion / Gizmodo, In-House0 T The first tap takes you to your cameras. But I’ll have to scroll down here… Screenshot: Florence Ion / Gizmodo, In-House0 T Screenshot: Florence Ion / Gizmodo, In-House0 T Tap on 0 T, and you0 T a glance at how much battery is 0 T on the device. Screenshot: Florence Ion / Gizmodo, In-House0 T

In the Google Home app, you can view clips through the Priority events feature at the bottom or scroll down to the camera, tap on it, and then navigate to the History tab. Here, you’ll see a perpetual timeline of the latest events, individually highlighted by clip. You can scrub through with your finger as needed. There’s also a full history function available with an animation of the capture clip, and 0 T’s to help you peruse the events a little faster0 T’s a0 T different from the 0 T app’s way of listing0 T everything detected, and I found it a little cumbersome. 0 T’s even more annoying: You have to tap on the clip an additional time to download it to your device.

The Google Home app also acts as the controller for the facial recognition feature0 T takes quite a few taps to0 T there, as the option is buried deep in the settings menu, and you’ll have to dig in there to approve each face manually. The 0 T Camera manages all of its machine learning on-device without pinging the cloud. Note 0 T you don’t have to use the facial recognition feature, and 0 T will alert you to “persons” instead (see the support page detailing how the new on-device facial recognition features work). You will have to turn it on and off for each individual camera.

A Camera for Indoors and Outdoors

Outdoors, the new 0 T Camera is capable, crisp, and clear. (Screenshot: Florence Ion / Gizmodo)

The battery-powered 0 T Camera’s specs are solid for using it both outdoors and indoors. The camera records in 1080p and has a 130-degree field of view and 6x digital zoom0 T’s helpful when you’re panning around, though the picture was clear enough during my testing 0 T I hardly used it.

However, I did rely on the zoom feature at night, mainly when testing the camera outside. The 0 T Camera’s night vision is good enough, but it’s0 T the 0 T. (Netgear’s Arlo definitely takes the cake for its superior night vision capabilities.) Google claims it has 6.10 m of visibility, but I only recognised 0 T when testing it in the garage, which has many contrasting elements. Out in the backyard, which is a 0 T open field, I had no idea 0 T was happening beyond the scope of my patio cover.

The Google Home app lets you dive into the settings and choose 0 T your 0 T Cam should detect. Of course, the more you ask it to detect, the more battery it uses. (Screenshot: Florence Ion / Gizmodo)

By default, the 0 T Camera is geared up to0 T you the 0 T battery life. But if you’re used to having 0 T cameras capturing motion and sound around the clock, you might find yourself disappointed by the number of clips made available. The 0 T Camera is pretty conservative about the events it picks up, especially if nothing is moving around for it to recognise.

Unfortunately0 T’s0 T possible to do the kind of battery rundown 0 T I’d like to show you how long the 0 T Camera will 0 T on a charge. I had it plugged in for the first week of use in the garage and then 0 T it on the battery as I migrated it0 T to the back. The camera still has 87% 0 T after six days off the charger, and 0 T’s with me checking in with it frequently for testing. Google says its camera can run for up to seven months before needing to be plugged in. And when the 0 T Cam battery reaches 20% (about seven days 0 T), it dials down the video quality to help keep battery life thumping.

There’s No Need to Upgrade0 T

The 0 T Cam is a slick-looking camera 0 T is almost too chic for the dusty outside world. (Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo)