Fancy Writing for Gizmodo Australia? We’re Hiring!

Asha Barbaschow

Published 22 mins ago: September 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm
Filed to:job
writer
Do you like the internet? How about technology? Gadgets? Science? Pop culture? Well, so do we, and we’d like you to come join us in world domination. I mean, the newsroom.

We’re on the hunt for a writer to join the editorial team behind Gizmodo Australia.

We’re looking for someone to work closely with the Editor in a super hands-on role.

What Exactly Are We Looking For?

  • Someone with an interest in technology, internet trends and pop culture
  • Someone who knows where the news is at and can pitch a unique story
  • Someone who is creative
  • Someone with 1-2 years of experience in a similar role
  • Someone who can write spicy, attention-grabbing headlines
  • Someone with the ability to write quickly and accurately

This is an excellent opportunity for an authentic, hungry writer based in either Sydney or Melbourne who is ready for the next challenge in their career.

What Else?

Attention to detail and great time management should feature in your repertoire, as well as a basic knowledge of SEO best practices and experience using a CMS and social media management tools.

Read more about the exciting opportunity over here and we can’t wait to meet you.

