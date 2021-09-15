Fitbit Is Rolling Out a Snore and Noise Detection Feature for Its Smartwatches

Photo: Victoria Song/Gizmodo

Earlier this year, Fitbit was reportedly working on launching a snore and noise detection feature. Now, according to 9to5 Google, that feature is currently rolling out for Sense and Versa 3 smartwatch owners.

Fitbit first tipped its hand with a Snore Detect Beta app for the Versa 2 smartwatch. The feature was then spotted in code for the Fitbit 3.42 update back in May. When turned on, the feature would utilise the microphone in certain Fitbit smartwatches to monitor nighttime noise. That included snoring — from both you and any sleep partners — as well as your environment.

To enable the feature, Sense and Versa 3 owners with a Fitbit Premium subscription can mosey on over to the “Sleep” page within the Fitbit app. There should be an option to “Check for Snoring,” as well as additional information about how the feature works. You can check out screenshots in 9to5 Google’s writeup.

“During sleep, the microphone on your Fitbit can monitor noise, including snores from you or someone next to you,” the screen reads. As for what the feature monitors for, Fitbit says it looks for sound intensity, or how loud your environment is, and snoring events. Any data is displayed in a “snore report” in your morning report. In a section about privacy, Fitbit also says that users can opt-out of the feature and delete snore/noise data. And as always, the feature is not meant to diagnose or treat any medical conditions. The feature also seems to be a battery drain — Fitbit recommends you have at least 40% battery before hitting the hay.

Keep in mind that since the feature is just rolling out, you might not see the option right away. It’s also unclear whether it will be available for Versa 2 owners. The feature requires a smartwatch with a built-in microphone — which the Versa 2 has, and the initial beta app was also compatible with the device. However, given that it’s a last-gen device, it’s possible Fitbit is trying to subtly convince customers to upgrade. Gizmodo has reached out to Fitbit for clarification about the rollout and whether the Versa 2 is included among the eligible devices, but did not immediately get a response.

Fitbit is not the only smartwatch maker experimenting with snore detection. Samsung also debuted the feature on its recently launched Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic. Samsung’s feature works slightly differently, however. The snore detection is powered by Sleep Cycle, and also requires users to sleep with their smartphone’s microphone pointed at their head. It also, very rudely, lets you listen to recorded snippets of your snoring.

We’ll have to see for ourselves how Fitbit’s snore and noise detection works, but in general, it does give Fitbit yet another edge in sleep tracking. The company was among the first to include in-depth sleep analysis and still has one of the better wearable sleep tracking platforms. The company has also been working on sleep apnea detection for a long time, though we haven’t seen any recent updates on that front.