Everything We’ve Seen in The Matrix: Resurrections’ 180,000 Teasers (So Far)

The first look at The Matrix: Resurrections is here — or should we say, first looks? I guess we should, because if you head to WhatIsThe Matrix.com and click one of the pills, you will be treated to one of 180,000 variations of the teaser, compiled from a random assortment of tiny, incremental shots from the movie. They’re so quick, in fact, that it can be hard to see everything that’s going on even if you didn’t need to watch multiple times to see everything the teasers have to offer. So we decided to help.

We’ve watched the previews many, many, many times, taking as many unique screencaps as we could grab without completely losing our minds. What we found, though, was both fascinating and confounding. There’s the older, bearded Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) separately kicking arse. There’s plenty of Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Love and Monsters’ Jessica Henwick, both playing unknown characters, along with Daniel Bernhardt’s new Agent Johnson. And there’s a lot of really confusing things that we assume won’t be answered with the first real Matrix: Resurrections trailer comes out on Thursday, but at least we’ll get better looks at them. Hopefully, this will tide you over until then!

Old Man Neo

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Easy Access

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Agent Johnson (Daniel Bernhardt)

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Sentinel Attack

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Sunshiny Day

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

A Small Step

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Nice View

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Blissful Ignorance

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Trinity on the Move

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Mirror, Mirror

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Alley Attack

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

All Smiles

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Mirror, Mirror II

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The Happy(?) Couple

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

He Knows Kung Fu

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Make Some Space

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Hands Up

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The Flip Side

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

That’s Probably Not Good

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

She’s Still Got It

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Shell Casing Cascade

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Car Trouble

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Jessica Henwick and Her Rad Hair

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Choices, Choices

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Wait, What?

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Real Subtle

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

Deja Vu

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The Matrix: Resurrections premieres on January 1, 2022 in Australia.