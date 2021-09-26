Disaster Comedy Don’t Look Up Feels Way Too Real

The star-studded new film Don’t Look Up has a wild, completely unbelievable premise. Something totally out of the scope of reality. A plot that would never, ever, in a million years happen. It’s about a world where scientists have proof something terrible is happening…and no one believes them. Pfft. Yeah, like that could happen.

Written and directed by Adam McKay, who made The Big Short, Anchorman, Step Brothers, and more, Don’t Look Up stars Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two scientists who know a large comet is going to hit Earth. The trick is getting people to take them seriously despite overwhelming proof. The film also features Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and more. Yes, more. Here’s a new extended clip that will give you an idea of what to expect.

Production on the film began late last year and so it seems pretty clear this idea of ignoring science and peril was largely inspired by the modern world and the covid-19 pandemic. Even if it was written and conceived before that though, it remains to be seen whether the absurdist, political commentary will still play as entertaining and funny considering we’re living it every single day. Going by this clip though, it seems like it will. Hill and Streep’s over-the-top goofiness juxtaposed with Lawrence and DiCaprio’s intensity and seriousness works well. If the rest of the film nails that type of balance, Netflix might have something special.

Don’t Look Up debuts on Netflix on December 24 but it’ll be in select theatres before that, on December 10.

