Here’s Your First Peek At Dexter: New Blood

After months of waiting, we’ve finally got our first look at the highly anticipated Dexter: New Blood reboot.

Showtime dropped the trailer on Friday morning, giving us our first glimpse of what to expect in the revival, which is set 10 years after the events of the series finale.

The new series is set in the fictional town of Iron Lake, New York, where Dexter has been living under an assumed name since he went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura.

“You are a serial killer. You love that you’re getting away with murder and you cannot wait to kill again,” Deb says in the trailer. “Have you learned nothing?”

You can watch the trailer below.

The trailer comes after Showtime made it clear it wanted to right the wrongs of the end of the original series, which wrapped up in a fashion that left many diehard fans feeling let down.

Heck, even Dexter himself, Michael C. Hall, said at Comic-Con earlier this year that the show “deserved a better ending… the ending was mystifying at best… confounding, exasperating, frustrating on down the line of negative adjectives”.

READ MORE Dexter Is Coming Back and the Cast Is Coming Together

Personally, I hate the idea of reboots, but even I’m excited for this one considering showrunner Clyde Phillips said in a behind the scenes clip that the show will be “satisfying and controversial”. Honestly, give me that serial killer drama already. Inject it directly into my bloodstream at this point, I’m begging you.

Obviously, Michael C. Hall is reprising his titular role for the reboot, but it gets even better because Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow, who played Deb and the Trinity Killer respectively, are also returning.

Dexter: New Blood premieres on Showtime in the U.S. on November 7, and you’ll be able to stream it in Australia exclusively on Paramount+. In the meantime, you’ve got just shy of two months to binge-watch all eight seasons of the original series and unpack your disappointment of the final episodes before the reboot swoops in to fix it all.