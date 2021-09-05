The News Of Tomorrow, Today

DC’s Injustice Movie Finds the Voice Actors Among Us

Published 9 hours ago: September 6, 2021 at 12:00 am
DC’s Injustice Movie Finds the Voice Actors Among Us
Inset of the Injustice: Year One - The Complete Collection cover by Jheremy Raapack. (Image: DC Comics)

We’re big fans of Tom Taylor’s Injustice: Gods Among Us comics, dubbing it the greatest “Superman goes evil” story ever written. So by extension, we’re looking forward to WB Animation’s upcoming movie adaptation — especially now that the first details have been released.

The comic series, which serves as a prequel to Netherrealm’s hit fighting game series of the same name, starts when the Joker destroys all of Metropolis with a nuclear bomb and tricks Superman into killing Lois Lane and his unborn child. It’s horrific enough to goad Superman into his first murder, by ripping out the Joker’s heart. Forever changed by the disaster, the hero decides the world is too awful to be left to its own devices, and established a fascist regime with himself at the head — along with several DC heroes who feel the same way. Batman, unable to convince his Super Friend to change his mind, starts recruiting both heroes and villains in order to take Superman’s regime down. Then everybody fights a lot.

If Injustice sounds like it’s nothing but repetitive fighting I assure you, it is not. Taylor, and his successor Brian Buccellato, managed to have some really meaningful character moments across the series, radically fleshing out the versions of DC icons heroic and villainous alike in the series — especially with Harley Quinn, giving us one of the most interesting iterations of the character.

Plus, the original Injustice series was also a five-year, five-volume tour through the DC Universe, as Batman attempted to defeat Superman with the Green Lantern Corps, DC’s preeminent magic-users, the pantheon of Greek gods, and more. That means if this first Injustice animated movie is successful, the newly announced voice cast has a lot of work coming their way (many of whom are already doing double duty):

  • Justin Hartley as Superman
  • Anson Mount as Batman
  • Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna
  • Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen
  • Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern
  • Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg
  • Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc
  • Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man
  • Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn
  • Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash, and Shazam
  • Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman
  • Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent
  • Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman
  • Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz
  • Faran Tahir as Ra’s al Ghul
  • Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom
  • Janet Varney as Wonder Woman
  • Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier

The movie comes along with a featurette about the making of the movie, and the classic Justice League cartoon’s two-part “Injustice for All” story, and two “flashbacks” from previous DC animated movies. Injustice: Gods Among Us will be available on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and digitally on October 20.

But if you want a sneak peek, mark your calendar for DC’s online Fandom event on October 17.

