Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Wants to Debunk Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Weirdest Rumour

The Muppets recruit a familiar face for their Haunted Mansion special. HBO Max teases its upcoming animated Aquaman miniseries. Plus, new looks at Supergirl’s next episode, and what’s to come on American Horror Story and Riverdale. Spoilers now!

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Speaking to Comic Book, Marvel and Netflix’s Daredevil actor Charlie Cox refuted the fan theory that his “forearms” are partially visible in the recent Spider-Man trailer. He put it rather simply:

I can promise you those are not my forearms.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Meanwhile, producer Jonathan Schwartz confirmed to the The Direct that Tim Roth does indeed voice the Abomination in Shang-Chi, adding, “there will be more of Abomination to come” in future Marvel projects.

Roth did some vocalisation for us… he certainly was part of that process. There will be more of Abomination to come, so more of that story to be told. With regards to Shang-Chi, it sort of came down to who would be the coolest character for this moment? Who do we want to see in that ring? And then understanding who would make sense for whatever ongoing stories they have going on out there in the bigger universe.

Wicked

/Film reports Jon M. Chu will once again re-team with Jem & the Holograms cinematographer Alice Brooks on Wicked.

The Possessed

A father-and-son team of exorcists clean up Australia in the trailer for The Possessed starring Wolf Creek’s John Jarratt.

Astrid and Lilly Save the World

Jana Morrison and newcomer Samantha Maureen Aucoin have been cast as the titular Astrid and Lilly in Syfy’s upcoming 10-episode series following “high school BFFs whose lives become more complicated when they accidentally open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension.” Creators Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone are attached to executive produce. [Deadline]

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Darren Criss revealed he’s been cast in the upcoming Muppet Halloween special at Disney+.

Take care foolish mortals cuz I’m care-takin’ with @TheMuppets for their Halloween special, The Muppets Haunted Mansion coming soon to @disneyplus. Check this grim grinning bro out to socialize… pic.twitter.com/8vvWtDegTJ — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) August 31, 2021

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Comic Book has a new synopsis for the upcoming Aquaman animated mini-series at HBO Max.

The three-part animated mini-series event begins with Aquaman’s first day on the job as king of Atlantis and he’s got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up – Vulko the scholar and Mera the water-controlling warrior princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he’s the right man for the trident! Based on the DC characters, Aquaman: King of Atlantis is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and executive produced by James Wan (Aquaman, upcoming Malignant), Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home) and Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers.

Supergirl

Comic Book also has photos from “Still I Rise” — the September 8 episode of Supergirl. More at the link.

Y: The Last Man

Yorick and 355 seek help from a geneticist in the synopsis for episode four, “Karen and Benji.”

On Jennifer’s orders, Yorick and Agent 355 search for a geneticist who can unravel the mystery of how he survived. Meanwhile, Hero and Sam encounter a dangerous group of women. Written by: Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Directed by: Destiny Ekaragha

What We Do in the Shadows

A beast threatens the existence of all vampires in the synopsis for “The Escape” airing October 1.

An ancient beast escapes and threatens the existence of all vampires everywhere. Written by Jake Bender & Zach Dunn; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Everyone in Provincetown is taking vampire-mermaid pills in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Blood Buffet.”

Riverdale

Finally, Josie and the Pussycats reunite in the trailer for “The Return of the Pussycats” — next week’s episode of Riverdale.

