Clubhouse Users Can Now Slide Into Your DMs

Clubhouse users can now slide into your DMs, kind of, with the introduction of an in-app private chat feature, Wave.

This morning, Clubhouse — the once-exclusive platform that was making headlines for drawing major celebrities (and Elon Musk) — announced the new way to start private conversations with friends on its app.

There are over 700k rooms opened every day on Clubhouse. Yes, that includes the big moments you see in the news — but it’s also lots of lovely, small rooms between friends. So we built a new feature to make those casual chats even easier! Say hello to Wave ???? pic.twitter.com/3A24CBbAxW — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) September 23, 2021

According to Clubhouse, more than 700,000 rooms are created each day.

“In recent times, Clubhouse users have embraced smaller social rooms in between larger public ones,” it said in a blog post.

“While the bigger rooms are an opportunity for people to talk about breaking news, discuss relationship advice, and chat about the biggest music and movie releases, these smaller areas are for connecting directly with people they know and trust and deepen their connections with the people they’ve met on Clubhouse.”

Starting today, Clubhouse Wave will be available on both Android and iOS for anyone that uses the platform. You can ‘wave’ at someone online within the Clubhouse app and immediately begin a private room.

“When you see your friends roaming the hallways on Clubhouse and want to start a casual conversation, all you have to do is Wave at them — just like in real life,” it says.

To send a Wave, swipe right on the Hallway or tap the dots icon at the bottom left of the screen. Then tape the wave button next to the person you’d like to chat with. They’ll get a notification that you said hello and know that you’re keen to chat.

If they are too, they can join a private room with you.