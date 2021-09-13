Buy a Ticket to Gaze Upon a $US69 ($94) Million NFT Artwork in Person, Even Though That’s Dumb

Despite their horrible impact on the planet, NFTs are still unfortunately in style. Now, you can go spend money to look at a whole bunch of NFT artworks, including the most expensive piece ever sold — Beeple’s EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS — at a festival in New York City.

Organised by the crypto fund Metapurse, during the day, the Dreamverse festival will feature a gallery of artwork by more than 150 artists, who will have their NFT art displayed via installations, large screens, and virtual reality booths. The main attraction, the Beeple, will be shown at an exclusive party headlined by the DJ Alesso at night.

In an appropriate nod to this fad, some of the tickets to the Dreamverse Party will be black and white NFTs, which organisers say will change colour after getting scanned at the entrance. Tickets were designed by crypto artist Alotta Money, the art director of the popular CryptoPunk NFTs.

Tickets to just the gallery part of the festival are $US30 ($41), but there are a variety of expensive options available if you want to go to the party, too. A general admission, non-NFT ticket will cost you between $US150 ($204) to $US175 ($238). If you want a general admission NFT ticket, you’ll have to shell out $US475 ($646) or $US600 ($816). No worries, you get a complimentary free drink with those tickets.

NFT super fans who want VIP tickets will have to pay $US2,500 ($3,399), which will give them a whopping two drink tickets and access to fast pass lines, because I guess there will be really long lines to see the Beeple? Who knows.

Of course, you are free to spend your money however you wish. Don’t let me stop you. I would just like to remind you that minting NFTs creates a whole lot of carbon emissions, which aggravate climate change, as the recent fire hell on Earth and crushing hurricane showed us. Also, you can view NFT art from the comfort of your own home, for free.

We’ve included Beeple’s $US69 ($94) million dollar artwork above to save you the trouble (and money). You’re welcome.