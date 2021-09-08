Live Your Audiophile Dreams While Saving $300 on This Bluetooth Record Player

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re a seasoned vinyl collecter or fresh to the obsession, today’s a great day to upgrade your turntable set-up. Yamaha’s highly-rated MusicCast Vinyl 500 Bluetooth Record Player is currently on sale for $699 on Amazon. The price tag is usually $999, so you’ll be able to nab yourself a nifty $300 off while stocks last.

It comes fitted with a static balanced straight tonearm and a belt-drive turntable with a 33-1 3 rpm and 45 rpm DC motor. The Vinyl 500 is built for beautiful resonance, supreme clarity, and openness in sound, no matter what album you’re listening to.

The record player can wirelessly connect to any MusiCast device for a seamless listening experience and comes with built-in music streaming services if your collection lacks certain material. You can also pair it with voice-activated smart home devices, giving you a completely hands-free listening experience.

If you don’t own a MusiCast device, this record player can be hooked up to any other Bluetooth speaker. It comes with a built-in phono pre-amp, so you can plug it directly into your speakers if you’re taking the analogue route.

Whether you’re hell-bent on hearing every single one of Elliot Smith’s gorgeous yet subtle whelps on your test press copy of Either/Or during a lockdown listen or just want to have a few tunes spinning while you WFH, it’s the perfect Bluetooth record player to fit out the entertainment area in any home. If you take good care of it, you’ll get plenty of spins from it for years to come.

READ MORE What's Inside A Record Player And How It Works

If you’re looking to make the whole vinyl thing your personality, for the time being, read up on our guide about how to take proper care of your record player. They can be tricky beasts to master, and considering how expensive vinyl collecting can be, ensuring everything is working right will minimise the risk of damaged or scratched records.

No one wants to hear The Dark Side Of The Moon skipping halfway through ‘The Great Gig In The Sky’ — it’d be a crime against music.

You can pick up the Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500 Record Player for $699, and save yourself $300, here.