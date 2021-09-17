The 5 Best Games For The PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 consoles are still in pretty short supply, but as each month goes by, we get more and more reasons to buy one. Over the last few months, the PS5 has gotten a rush of excellent exclusive and cross-gen games that make grabbing the console worth it — and if you’re still on the fence about whether you need one or not, now is the right time to look at your options.

From recent smash hits like Deathloop to wholesome launch titles like Sackboy: A Big Adventure, these are the five best games on PS5, and the five best reasons to hunt down one of the elusive consoles.

Deathloop

Deathloop is the newest game to hit PlayStation 5, and it’s also the best PlayStation 5 exclusive to date. There’s so much going on in this game, and between its time-looping story, gorgeous aesthetic and pitch-perfect soundtrack, there’s also a lot to love. Protagonist Cole is an absolute delight in this time-loop assassin mystery adventure, and he’s just one of the many reasons to dive into Deathloop‘s excellent, imaginative world.

It’s not a game you can just breeze through, but the level of thought that goes into every puzzle and part of its world is phenomenal. You’ll need to keep your wits about you, make choices wisely and investigate every mystery in your path as Deathloop‘s winding tale unfolds in dramatic and beautiful fashion.

If ever there was a reason to fork out for a PlayStation 5, it’s Deathloop. Even if you’re not a fan of the rouge-like genre, this game has a way of getting its hooks in you and keeping you close for every wild twist and turn. In short, it’s a triumph.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pushes the PS5 to its absolute limits in the best way, showing off exactly what the console is capable of. Every scene in the game is packed with detail, every fight is brilliant and flashy, and every character leaps off the screen. Ratchet has realistic, individually-stranded hair, Clank’s metallic body gleams in sunlight and every weapon fires off eye-popping, brilliant blasts.

Add in hyper-responsive controls, an excellent story and plenty of diverse biomes to explore, and you’ve got one of the best all-ages games on the PS5. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never played a Ratchet & Clank game before (it explains the story well enough) — you’ll be entranced almost immediately when you jump into the very first level.

The effort and love that’s gone into this game is staggering, and the polish here is grand. It really is a magical adventure, and one absolutely worth forking out for.

Returnal

Returnal is a bit different to other games on this list in that it won’t be for everyone, but if you love a good challenge, step right up. In Returnal, you play as Selena, a space pilot who finds herself stranded on alien planet caught in a time loop. Every time she dies (usually at the hands of a hideous, Lovecraftian beast), she’s forced to pick herself back up with new skills and experiences, and go for another round in an effort to escape her deadly, mysterious prison.

Of the games on this list, Returnal is the most punishing, but also one of the most interesting. Selene’s journey is filled with twists, and around every corner you’ll find new and more confounding beasts brought to life by the PlayStation 5’s graphical prowess.

Every round of Returnal is more frightening and danger-filled than the last, but the sense of satisfaction you get as you finally escape the loop can’t be beaten. The story and world here are phenomenal.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is one of the most wholesome games currently available for the PlayStation 5, and it’ll melt even the coldest soul. Every inch of this platformer is packed with heart, and there are so many gorgeous, ingenious levels to run through in this sequel to LittleBigPlanet. There’s even an entire world that plays out to the tune of ‘Uptown Funk’ by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars. What more could you want?

With hidden secrets and collectibles aplenty, this is a game you’ll quickly fall in love with. Beyond Sackboy himself, all the characters are real joys, and they’re brought to life so well by the PS5’s glistening visuals and haptic feedback.

If you’re ever having a bad day or you just want a tiny escape, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a great game to dive in with.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a beautiful game, and one that puts you directly in the shoes of a city-swinging superhero. While it is a direct sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man, Miles Morales is a stand-alone tale and you can get away with playing it on its own. Compared to other experiences on this list, the game’s story is fairly short, but you can still waste many hours just running, leaping and swinging here because the gameplay is so fun.

Miles is also a wonderful character, and one of the major strengths of the game.

Like Sackboy, you can get it for PS4, but it’s best experienced on PS5 with those shiny ‘next gen’ graphics and the sweet haptic controller feedback which really makes you feel like you’re in the driver’s seat. This is as close to becoming Spider-Man as you can get in real life, and it’s ace on PS5.

With plenty of new PlayStation 5 games releasing over the next few months, there are plenty of reasons to fork out for a console now. It is still fairly difficult to keep up with stock drops, but you can stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for when new PS5s are floating around at local stores.

It’s not easy to grab a console, but it is very, very worth it.