Archer Will Get a Lucky 13th Season

A three-year coma couldn’t kill Sterling Archer — or his namesake animated series. FXX has just ordered up an eight-episode 13th season of Archer, which will air next year and will presumably see the gang continue to carry on with top-secret spy missions, international intrigue, dirty jokes, and snarky-as-hell humour… in other words, all the things that’ve made the show such a favourite over the years.

This news comes courtesy of Variety, which has an admiring quote from Nick Grad, the president of original programming for FX. “Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season. Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions are endlessly creative and always find a way to surpass themselves. Our thanks to them and the incredible voice cast who keep this fan favourite spy comedy as fresh and exciting as ever.”

The trade also quotes Thompson and Wallis’ very on-brand response: “On behalf of our entire team of talented illustrators, animators, writers and actors, I just wanted to say… ahhh, damn. I had something for this. Nope. Lost it. So… I guess just thanks?”

There’s no word on just how the show will approach the passing of cast member Jessica Walter, who plays Sterling Archer’s mother, Malory; Variety notes that “the subject will be addressed in upcoming episodes of season 12,” which wraps up October 6. Other cast members include H. Jon Benjamin (Sterling Archer), Aisha Tyler (Lana Kane), Judy Greer (Cheryl Tunt), Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis), Amber Nash (Pam Poovey), Lucky Yates (Dr. Krieger), and series creator Reed (Ray Gillette).

Archer airs Wednesday nights on FXX, with the episodes streaming the next day on FX on Hulu.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.