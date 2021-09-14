If You Buy The iPhone 13 Pro, You Don’t Need A Camera

Apple finally dropped its highly-anticipated iPhone 13 range on Wednesday and although there were improvements across the board, the camera is where this phone truly shines. So much so, that you almost certainly have no need for a camera anymore.

Let’s be real here, most of us haven’t been in the market for a new camera since probably the iPhone 4 because, well, Apple has always just… done the job. But with the release of the iPhone 13, Apple has taken another leap forward into the world of professional photography and videography to a point where pretty much everyone apart from the absolute professionals no longer have a need for a camera.

Australian prices for the iPhone 13 kick off at $1,199 for the Mini, while the Pro will set you back a minimum of $1,699. But realistically speaking, that’s a small price to pay when you consider the fact that you’ve essentially got a fully fledged professional camera in your pocket at any given moment.

Both phones offer great quality when it comes to photography and videography. However if this is a major factor for you, you’re probably going to want to splash out on the iPhone 13 Pro – and likely want the bigger storage options, which will set you back $2,219 to $2,719.

So what exactly do you get for this price? Well, let’s break it down.

We’re only looking at the nerdy camera stuff in this article, for a full recap of everything we know about the iPhone 13 range, click here.

iPhone 13 Pro Camera Specs

Telephoto

77-mm focal length

3x optical zoom

f/2.8 aperture

Focus pixels

6-element lens

OIS

Ultra-Wide

13-mm focal length

f/1.8 aperture

Faster sensor

Focus pixels

6-element lens

Wide

26-mm focal length

1.9µm pixels

f/1.5 aperture

100% Focus pixels

7-element lens

Sensor-shift OIS

Features

Macro Photography

With the release of the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple has finally introduced macro photography and videography using the ultra-wide camera.

You can now shoot ultra-closeups like the details in leaves, or individual water droplets in stunning HD, with the ultra-wide camera able to focus on subjects at just a 2cm distance.

Made For Night Photography

If you’re a creature of the night, you’re in luck because the iPhone 13 Pro now has night mode on all three of its cameras to better capture those moments that aren’t as well lit as we’d like.

Additionally, both the wide and ultra-wide cameras have been given a wider aperture, which allows 2.2x more light on the standard and up to 92 per cent more light for the ultra.

If that wasn’t enough, the ultra-wide also features auto focus and a faster sensor to capture the most fleeting moments, while the wide lens now comes equipped with the largest sensor we’ve seen to date.

Photographic Styles

If you often find yourself importing your images into Adobe Lightroom to edit them, you’ll be pleased to know that Photographic Styles will now allow you to edit your own presets so you can shoot directly with the tone and warmth you’d usually alter in post-production.

You can either choose from one of Apple’s own presets or tweak it to make your own.

Cinematic Mode

This one is particularly huge for filmmakers, with Apple essentially giving you the power to shoot cinema-quality footage from the palm of your hand.

Using machine learning, Cinema Mode automatically adds focus transitions and will follow your subject while you’re shooting. Additionally, it can even predict when a subject is about to enter the frame and will bring it into focus when it appears.

This makes the iPhone 13 Pro the only smart phone that allows you to edit the depth of your footage after you shoot, which is a real game changer. If that wasn’t enough, you can also change the focus and level of bokeh after you’ve wrapped filming.

The technology is particularly computationally intense, which is why it took so long for Apple to actually deliver it – because it needed that schmick A15 bionic chip that was just announced.

But thankfully, the iPhone 13 Pro is fitted with extra battery life, so this won’t totally drain your juice.

Cinematic mode is available with all three cameras, and supports Dolby Vision HDR.

ProRes

And last, but certainly not least, we’ve got ProRes. Basically, this allows you to produce end-to-end video content directly on your phone.

Sure, you can upload it to your Mac and finish it on Final Cut Pro, but with ProRes, you can also just do it all from the comfort of your couch with your phone in hand. Seems like a game changer for the TikTok crowd, if you ask me.

This feature isn’t live yet and we’re yet to hear an official launch date, but we’ll be sure to update you when it is available.