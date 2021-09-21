Apple Analyst Predicts Big Changes Coming to the iPhone 14 and Beyond

Even though the iPhone 13 was just announced last week, that isn’t stopping noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from releasing some very interesting predictions for future upgrades coming to the iPhone 14 and beyond.

According to a series of recent predictions released by Kuo (via MacRumors), not only will the iPhone 14 feature a new hole-punch front camera instead of the smaller notch Apple added to the iPhone 13, Apple will also upgrade the iPhone 14 with a much higher resolution 48-MP main camera sensor in back.

The big impact of moving to a punch-hole selfie camera is that Kuo says it likely means Apple will move the iPhone 14’s infrared Face ID sensors below its screen so that they are hidden from sight. And while Kuo didn’t mention any other major design changes, with the iPhone 13 largely being viewed as an “S” model and sporting practically the same general build as last year’s model, it makes a lot of sense to expect a significant design refresh for the iPhone 14 next year.

Furthermore, Kuo says its possible we may see the return of Touch ID to the iPhone line sometime in 2023, except that instead of relying on a dedicated home button or a combo fingerprint sensor/lock button like you get on new iPads, Apple will use under-screen technology to hide the sensor beneath the phone’s screen, similar to what’s available on a number of Android phones like Samsung’s Galaxy S21.

Kuo’s forecast doesn’t stop there though; he also claims Apple is still on track to release a third-gen iPhone SE with 5G connectivity in the first half of 2022, likely sometime in March or April if the pattern for previous iPhone SE releases holds true.

However, the most tantalising iPhone prediction still remains a few years out, as Kuo recently pushed back the timeline for when he expects Apple to release a foldable iPhone to 2024. That said, given how Samsung recently broke pre-order sales records for its foldable phones with the new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 (not to mention rumours of a foldable Pixel coming this spring), I wouldn’t be surprised to see Apple tried to push the release of its first foldable phone up a bit back into 2023.