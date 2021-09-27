Amazon Wants 1,000 Aussies to Help With Christmas Rush

It’s just over 12 weeks until Christmas (sorry) and deliveries are already stranded across Australia, thanks mostly to the pandemic and its resulting lockdowns having a substantial impact on the production line that gets your haul to your door. To avoid Amazon orders missing a spot under the tree, the company is undertaking a massive hiring blitz.

Amazon Australia on Monday announced plans to onboard a bunch of seasonal workers for the holiday season, with jobs available at its fulfilment centres and Amazon Logistics sites in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Amazon is hoping to hire over 1,000 Christmas staff.

The job split will be around 600 in Melbourne and 400 in each of Sydney and Brisbane.

Amazon is looking for 1,000 workers with a range of experience and skill levels to help pick, pack and ship orders over the Christmas period. But it said these seasonal opportunities can also present a path to employment with, and a longer-term career at, the company.

Amazon has five fulfilment centres and 12 Amazon Logistics sites operating in Australia, with sites in Sydney, Newcastle, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

To apply for available roles, head on over here.