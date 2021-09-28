Amazon Just Built a Mesh Router Into Its Home Surveillance System

As the number of smart home devices continues to increase, Amazon and Ring’s latest device is designed to help consolidate your gadgets by combining a home security hub with a built-in router.

Starting at $US250 ($346) and available for pre-order starting today in select regions, the Ring Alarm Pro combines Ring’s traditional security monitoring for things like fires, break-ins, and more with a built-in Wi-Fi 6 router from Eero to create a whole-home security hub that can connect to a wide range of devices.

In addition to a built-in alarm, motion detectors, and the aforementioned wifi router, Ring is also adding support for local video storage via a built-in microSD card slot, so if you don’t want to pay for a subscription to store security footage in the cloud, you can.

Ring’s Jobsite Security bundle (Image: Amazon)

However, for people who want more comprehensive security coverage during emergencies, Amazon is offering a new way to entrench yourself in its cop-friendly private surveillance network: a new subscription security monitoring service called Ring Protect Pro that provides a 24/7 backup internet connection to your devices (both security devices and standard gadgets like laptops) using a cellular data connection, along with another new service called Ring Edge, which allows you to aggregate security footage from all of your connected devices onto the microSD card inside your Ring Alarm Pro.

By default, Ring Protect Pro comes with 3GB of cellular data a month, which Amazon says is enough to save 300 Ring security clips or support 1.5 hours of video streaming, though if you want extra data, you can purchase additional cellular data for $US3 ($4) per GB. And in case your power goes out along with your internet, you can connect up to four Ring Power Packs to the Ring Alarm Pro to keep your Ring Alarm Pro power up and connected to the internet even during a blackout.

It’s called the Ring Always Home Cam, but we all know it’s really an indoor spy drone. (Image: Amazon)

If that isn’t enough, Amazon’s Ring Protect Pro plan also supports optional add-on services such as professional video monitoring, Eero Secure, and access to the Alexa Guard Plus emergency helpline. And for those hoping to use the Ring Alarm Pro in a work setting, Amazon is teaming up with Home Depot to create a security bundle called Ring Jobsite Security that starts at $US400 ($553) and includes a Ring Alarm Pro, a protective case, and a couple of additional Ring security cams to help you keep tabs on your work zone or construction site. However, if you want the benefit of having a security system that doesn’t need a hardwired internet connection, you’ll still have to shell out for the cellular connectivity that comes with the Ring Protect plan.

Meanwhile, for people who already have a handful of Ring cameras installed, there’s yet another new subscription service called Ring Virtual Security Guard that allows people to have professional security companies visually monitor feeds from your Ring devices. Critically, you will be able to tell the security company which specific cameras or feeds you want it to monitor, and when one of your designated cameras detects motion, the feed will automatically be sent to a security professional to check the footage before responding to any activity as necessary.

Amazon says the first partner to join the Ring Virtual Security Guard program is Rapid Response, which will charge $US99 ($137) for its video monitoring services, though Amazon says customers who sign up for early access may be able get free service for a “limited time.”

Finally, after announcing its flying indoor surveillance drone last year, today Amazon announced that the Ring Always Home Camera will start at $US250 ($346), with Amazon asking any interested buyers to put their name down on Amazon’s invite list (actual invite list link still TBA).

Editor’s Note: Stay tuned for local Australian pricing and availability.