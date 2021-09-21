Amazing World of Gumball Is Getting a Movie and a New Show

Gumball may have come to an end on Cartoon Network a few years ago, but the series is back in style — there and on HBO Max, for two new projects out of Warner’s European-based revitalization of the Hanna-Barbera name.

The studio announced today that Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe’s first original projects will be the aptly titled The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series, although both are working titles and subject to change. The movie is directed and executive produced by Gumball’s own Ben Bocquelet, from a script by Coffee and Kareem’s Shane Mack, and is intended to serve as a bridge between the finale of The Amazing World of Gumball and the new world to be established in the upcoming new series. Check out the horrifying, yet still also kind of fun, Gumball riff on the studio’s logo below:

Image: Warner Bros.

Sticking to Gumball’s tried and tested referential humour and metanarrative gags aplenty, The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! will follow a Gumball superfan that happens across a missing episode of the series, which somehow has the power to create a connective portal between our world and the world of the show.

As the young fan meets and teams up with Gumball and the rest of the Elmore crew, they find themselves up against a mysterious evil threat enveloping the town — only to find that what they need to do to save Gumball’s world as we know it might involve letting out a threat even more dangerous in the process. Presumably then, a threat that Gumball and friends will get to deal with when the new TV series hits Cartoon Network and HBO Max after the film.

There’s no word yet as to just when the new movie and show will be dropping, but after three years away, it’s nice to know a return-trip to Elmore is on the cards… even if that return trip sounds like it might be planning some really major changes going forward.

We’ll bring you more on The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series as and when we learn it.