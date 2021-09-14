AirPods 3: Pricing, Specs, Release Date, Everything We Know

Apple is reportedly developing its third-generation AirPods, and if rumours are to be believed, this could be the first major design change we’ve seen since the original AirPods were released in 2016. So here’s everything we know about the highly-anticipated AirPods 3.

Design

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirPods 3 will visually look like a sort of amalgamation between the standard AirPods 1 and 2, and the AirPods Pro.

As per leaked images from 52Audio, it appears the AirPods 3 will still feature a tipless design — much like the AirPods 1 and 2 — but will have a slightly different shape.

However, other leaks featured silicone ear tips, so the status of the actual bud design is still somewhat of a mystery.

Considering counterfeit ‘AirPods 3’ are already on the market, we can be pretty sure this design is accurate.

Features

Apple is reportedly working on a new wireless chip for the AirPods 3, which could give us extended range and extra battery life in addition to the features we already have with the 2nd generation, like quick pairing and fast device switching capabilities.

As for sound quality, we shouldn’t expect any major upgrades. Everything is expected to be pretty similar to the 2nd generation model, but some minor improvements to low-end range and bass could be announced.

Unfortunately, it also looks like we’ll be missing out on the active noise cancellation we’ve seen with the AirPods Pro.

Battery

A major improvement for the AirPods 3 is expected with the battery life. According to MacRumors, the charging case is expected to include a 20 per cent larger battery.

Additionally, the new model will reportedly feature wireless charging as a standard, rather than as an upgrade for an extra cost as we’ve seen with the AirPods 2.

The actual battery life of the earbuds is expected to be similar to previous models.

Price:

Apple is yet to comment on the price of the AirPods, but they’re expected to be more expensive than the current AirPods 2 model, which retail for $249, or $319 with the wireless charging case.

More information on pricing is expected closer to release date. We’ll be sure to update this as information is announced.

Release Date

All signs are pointing to an AirPods 3 announcement at Apple’s California Streaming event on September 15. You can find out more about what to expect and how to watch the event in Australia here.

The AirPods should be announced alongside other products like the highly-anticipated iPhone 13. If the AirPods aren’t announced at California Streaming, we can likely expect them at a separate event before the end of the year.