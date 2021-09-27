Ahsoka Tano and C-3PO Get the Mash-Up Sculpture You Didn’t Know You Needed

On the surface, two Star Wars characters that have no reason to be mashed up are Ahsoka Tano and C-3PO. One is a Togruta, the other is a droid. One is from The Clone Wars cartoon, the other is from the live-action movies. One is gold plated, the other is orange. But, since they were both sort of brought to life by Anakin Skywalker, maybe the collaboration makes some sense at all?

Nevertheless, artist Gabriel Dishaw has created an unforgettable mashup of Anakin’s droid and padawan and named it “Ahsoka T-3PO” which Gizmodo is excited to exclusively debut. Here are some photos.

Image: Gabriel Dishaw

Image: Gabriel Dishaw

Dishaw is known for making all kinds of fun, outrageous pop culture sculptures using everything from Louis Vuitton bags to lucha libre masks and computer parks. For this creation, he was commissioned by the site Fandom as part of its “For the Love of Fans” contest to do something Star Wars. He decided on these characters, not because of the Anakin connection, but because he’d already done a C-3PO and the Lucasfilm character Ahsoka Tano is the most searched about on Fandom.

Dishaw’s sculptures go for thousands and thousands of dollars so the chance to get one for free is pretty special. Here’s how it’ll work. Fans can post some kind of story, photo, or video about their Star Wars fandom either on Instagram or Twitter and tag @getfandom with the hashtag #fortheloveoffans by October 4 at 12 a.m. That’s it. Simple. A winner will then be selected and contacted. But we couldn’t just leave you with that. We were also able to acquire some behind-the-scenes images of the work, including the computer circuit that Ahsoka’s head is made out of. Check them out.

Image: Gabriel Dishaw

For more information on the contest, visit the For the Love of Fans page. For more on Gabriel Dishaw visit this link and for more of his Star Wars sculptures, visit this link.

