After Spider-Man, Wolverine Will Star in Insomniac’s Next Big Marvel Game

After Insomniac Games announced its third Spider-Man game during this year’s PlayStation Showcase, the publisher slipped in an unexpected surprise about yet another upcoming Marvel project. Wolverine of the X-Men will be the unexpected centrepiece of Wolverine, Insomniac’s latest game in a story draw upon important elements from the characters’ decades-long canon.

There’s currently no projected release date for the new Wolverine game, but we’re sure to hear more details about it in the coming months.

