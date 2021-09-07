A New Rumour Says Apple Has No Immediate Plans to Create a Satellite iPhone

Reports that the iPhone 13 would allow users to text and call even when they don’t have cell coverage by connecting to satellites caused quite a stir last week, especially considering that Apple’s fall reveal event is right around the corner. Yet, another rumour now says that’s baloney, which means you shouldn’t get your wallet ready just yet.

Bloomberg reported on Sunday that Apple has no plans “now, next year or anytime in the near future” to create a satellite iPhone. According to the outlet, Apple’s hardware isn’t ready to support calling and texting without cell coverage yet. It would also be expensive and could make the mobile carriers the company works with very, very angry.

Although there is no satellite iPhone in the works right now, that doesn’t mean Apple isn’t working on satellite features. Bloomberg explains that these features are reportedly designed for emergency situations in remote areas. In these scenarios, the phone would connect to satellite networks to allow users to send texts to first responders or report an accident, such as a plane crash or a ship that’s sinking.

That doesn’t sound as cool as “call and text anyone, anywhere,” but they are still very useful features! Heck, it would definitely make me feel better about going hiking in the mountains (which I have done before, only to end up off the trail with a couple of cows).

However, it appears to be unlikely we’ll see these emergency satellite features in the iPhone 13 expected later this month. Bloomberg states that the hardware to support these features might be embedded in the iPhone this year, but the features themselves wouldn’t go live until 2022. Additionally, these features will only be available in “select,” but not all, countries.

In other Apple rumours, it’s possible you may not be able to get an Apple Watch Series 7 right away. The outlet reports that the Series 7 — which will purportedly feature 41 and 45-millimetre screens and a new design with flat edges — will be announced alongside the new iPhone, but some models will be shipping in small quantities at first while others will be shipping later on.

We still don’t have a date for the September Apple event, but it could come as early as this week.