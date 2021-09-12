A Matrix Resurrections Star Confirms Who They’re Really Playing

Teddy Ruxpin wants to claw his way back to movie and TV stardom. Keira Knightley is hosting a Christmas party at the end of the world in a new look at Silent Night. Disney’s Willow show finds itself a composer. Plus, what’s to come on American Horror Story, Evil, What We Do in the Shadows, and more. Spoilers, away!

The Matrix Resurrections

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II confirmed on Instagram that he is indeed playing some form of Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections, simply captioning this image with “MORPHEUS.”

Salem’s Lot

William Sadler also announced he’s been cast in Gary Dauberman’s upcoming adaptation of Salem’s Lot on Twitter.

Just started filming “Salem’s Lot” based on @StephenKing’s terrifying novel. ???? Stay tuned. — William Sadler (@Wm_Sadler) September 8, 2021

Teddy Ruxpin

THR reports DJ2 Entertainment — the production company behind Sonic the Hedgehog — has acquired rights to the Teddy Ruxpin animatronic children’s toy and plans to develop a live-action/animated film “before expanding to an animated series.” Though no story details are currently available, the original 1986 animated series, The Adventures of Teddy Ruxpin, revealed the title character was actually an alien creature called an “Illiop” who merely resembled Earth’s teddy bears.

Orphan: First Kill

THR also has word Paramount has acquired Orphan: First Kill from eOne and Dark Castle.

Ron’s Gone Wrong

There’s a new poster for Ron’s Gone Wrong, an upcoming animated film about a boy’s malfunctioning robot pal starring Zach Galifianakis and Olivia Coleman.

On an adventure with your best friend, what could go wrong? Check out the all-new poster for #RonsGoneWrong in theaters October 22! pic.twitter.com/qAXJT20ZIL — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) September 9, 2021

Silent Night

Bloody-Disgusting has a photo of Keira Knightley as she appears in Silent Night, a “darkly comedic drama” about a Christmas party amidst an extinction-level event.

Slumber Party Massacre

Bloody-Disgusting also has a new photo from the Slumber Party Massacre remake that’s “expected to hit SYFY sometime soon.”

Encounter

Riz Ahmed must protect his kids from an “unhuman threat” in the trailer for Amazon’s Encounter, co-starring Octavia Spencer.

Witch Hunt

Set in a U.S. where magic is illegal, a teenager must shepherd a pair of witches to Mexico in the trailer for Witch Hunt — available on-demand October 1. We have an early review here if you’re interested.

Willow

According to the latest episode of Score: The Podcast (via Coming Soon), James Newton Howard is attached to score the upcoming Willow TV series at Disney+.

Just Beyond

A new poster for R.L. Stine’s new Disney+ series, Just Beyond.

Evil

The team investigates a UFO sighting in the synopsis for this Sunday’s episode, “U Is for U.F.O.”

Bishop Marx tasks the team to investigate a UFO sighting, spotted by an air force pilot. Written by: Nialla Lebouef Directed by: Clark Johnson

What We Do in the Shadows

The vampires must contend with an evil doll during a shipwreck in the synopsis for “The Siren”, the October 8 episode of What We Do in the Shadows.

Two travellers are shipwrecked and a doll runs away from home. Written by Shana Gohd; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

Dexter: New Blood

Dexter reunites with his estranged son, Harrison, in a three-minute trailer for his upcoming miniseries, New Blood.

American Horror Story

Finally, Doris is hesitant about swallowing those vampire-mermaid pills in the trailer for “Gaslight,” next week’s episode of American Horror Story.

