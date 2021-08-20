How To Watch What We Do In The Shadows Season 3 In Australia

FX’s What We Do In The Shadows is set to return for its third season this September — and the great news for local fans is that it’ll air simultaneously in Australia, with new episodes arriving weekly on Binge.

The third season is set to pick up all the action of last year’s cliffhanger as our daring quartet of vampires finally discovers their familiar, Guillermo, is actually a vampire-hunting descendant of Van Helsing.

Beyond that little quirk, the crew is also set to get visits from all kinds of nasty creatures this season, including a hideous-sounding health cult.

Here’s the official description, via Binge:

“This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?”

If you’re yet to dip your toes into the weird and wacky waters of What We Do In The Shadows, you’re absolutely missing out on all that goodness and more.

But hey, the first two seasons are already streaming on Binge and now’s a fantastic time to get started.

When you can watch What We Do in The Shadows season 3 in Australia

What We Do In The Shadows will begin airing its third season on streaming service Binge from September 3, with new episodes airing every Friday.

There’s no release time confirmed yet, but shows on Binge typically drop between 5 p.m. AEST and 8 p.m. AEST.

Season three will consist of 10 episodes, with the first two dropping on September 3 and one airing every week after.

It’ll be followed by a fourth season, likely set for release in 2022.

With blood, guts and drama aplenty, this year’s season of What We Do In The Shadows looks set to be another fully-fledged blast.