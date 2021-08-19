How To Watch Titans Season 3 In Australia

DC hit Titans kicked off its rip-roaring third season in August, but Australians have sadly been left off the list for weekly episodes this go around. For local fans attempting to avoid spoilers, it’s been a real nightmare — but in good news for everyone struggling, there is a way to catch every episode as it airs.

If this season’s Red Hood, Blackfire and Scarecrow plot lines have you keen to get stuck in, here’s how to watch episodes of Titans season three in Australia.

You can access Titans season 3 in Australia with a VPN

Titans is currently streaming on HBO Max in the United States, with each episode airing on Thursdays, around 5:00 p.m. AEST.

HBO Max isn’t currently available in Australia, but with the use of a VPN you’ll be able to unlock the service and subscribe.

NordVPN, Surfshark, PureVPN and ExpressVPN have all been tested with HBO Max and should give you full access to its streaming library, including new episodes of Titans as they air.

A monthly subscription costs between $4 – $12 a month, and may be cheaper when purchasing a year-long sub.

Once you subscribe, you should select a United States server to operate from and head to the HBO Max hub. As long as you appear to be in the U.S. you’ll be able to subscribe for the streaming service — but note you’ll need a U.S. payment service to complete your order.

That means you either need a U.S. credit card (via a friend, or using a service like US Unlocked) or a HBO Max gift card, which can be purchased online.

A similar method can be used to access Netflix’s U.S. content, but note you won’t need to re-subscribe to the service if you already have an Australian account.

Alternatively, you can wait for Titans season 3 to launch on Netflix

Unlike other DC TV shows (which air on Binge in Australia), Titans actually has a local licensing deal with Netflix in Australia.

You can already catch the first two seasons of the show on the platform — and while the third isn’t available yet, it will arrive in the future.

Typically, seasons of Titans land on Netflix a few weeks after an entire season wraps up in the U.S. so you can expect it to land in late October or early November in Australia. Outside of using a VPN, this will be the first chance Aussies have to watch Titans season three legally.

So there, you have it. You can either wait a few months for that juicy Netflix drop or avoid spoilers entirely by grabbing a VPN and subscribing to HBO Max.

This season is a major step-up for the franchise, and fans will want to tune in ASAP.