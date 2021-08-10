Wait, Now the Fast and Furious Is Going Underwater?!

Now that the Fast and Furious franchise has gone to space, the question is how can they top that? Well, maybe they can’t. Maybe instead they have to go under. Way, way under.

Gizmodo is excited to debut a super fun exclusive clip from Fast & Furious: Spy Racers South Pacific. That’s the name of the fifth season of the Vin Diesel-produced animated show set to debut on Netflix on August 13.

In this clip — much like F9 took the action to a whole other level by going to space — the animated series takes the action to its own new level: below sea level to be exact. How do you get a show about racing fast cars underwater? Watch the clip below.

OK so, to be fair, a scene like this is much easier to do in animation than it is in live-action but hey, it’s still Fast and Furious right? This season, Spy Racers (which subtitled its later seasons by primary location so Rio, Sahara, Mexico, and now, South Pacific) will see the Racer crew rescue their leader Tony Toretto (cousin of Vin Diesel’s Dom, voiced by Tyler Posey) who, for some reason, now can’t drive.

That makes their latest battle with a killer arms dealer that much more difficult. But maybe Tony won’t have to drive this year, as long as he can swim and maybe even fly. Here’s a previously released trailer to give you an even better idea of what to expect this season.

Spy Racers is obviously aimed at a younger audience than many of the people that turn out to the Fast and Furious movies, but it’s a testament to just how big this franchise is and continues to become.

Oh, and after you watch Spy Racers, a reminder that F9 — the space one — is already on demand.