At $379, This Is The Cheapest 5G-Compatible Smartphone Money Can Buy

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

In the market for a new smartphone with 5G connectivity but don’t have a small fortune to spend? Well, you’re in luck because Vivo has today announced the release of Australia’s most affordable 5G smartphone — the Y52.

Priced at a measly $379, the Y52 offers an affordable entry to 5G smartphone technology, whether you’re on a budget or you’re purchasing the device for an older relative or child who doesn’t necessarily need the latest iPhone or Android device that can set you back upwards of $1,000.

“5G is becoming more accessible and that shouldn’t mean you need to spend more to future proof your smartphone. We are thrilled to offer Australians the most affordable 5G smartphone, delivering a premium experience at a low price point,” Vivo Mobile Australia’s communications manager, Laura Hayward, said.

“We are hoping with Y52 5G more Australians will enjoy technology that before may have been out of reach. It’s also equipped with a powerful camera and massive battery, so it’s a great all-rounder device.”

Despite its affordable price, the vivo Y52 5G has a hefty 5000mAh battery and an immersive Ultra Game Mode that makes it perfect for gaming or streaming your favourite movies and TV shows on the go.

And if that wasn’t enough, it also comes equipped with a 48MP camera with three lenses to give you everything from ultra high-definition shots to extremely detailed close-ups with a macro lens.

Specs

Dimensity 700 processor

5G connectivity

4GB RAM

128GB storage

5000mAh battery

6.58-inch LCD touchscreen

2408 x 1080 resolution

Australian Pricing And Release Date

The vivo Y52 5G retails for $379, but is available at a special launch price of $349 at selected retailers until August 17.

You can purchase the device in-store or online at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Big W, The Good Guys and Officeworks, or online via Kogan, Amazon, eBay, MyDeal or Mobileciti.