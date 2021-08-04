Updates From The Batman, Y: The Last Man, and More

Scream (aka Scream 5) is apparently going to take some “risks.” Joe Manganiello gives some more details on Moonhaven. Plus, updates from all the Ws: Westworld, What We Do in the Shadows, What If, and more. Spoilers away!

The Batman

Jeffrey Wright described his experience on The Batman as “gothic” and “sleuthful” in a new interview with THR.

It was gothic. It was sleuthful if that’s a word. It was mysterious, and it was tricky. It was tricky because of the conditions that we were working in. It was isolating for those of us who were away from home, out of the country, over in London. I experienced more quarantines than I would wish on anyone, going back and forth over the last six months. So it was a pretty dogged one to try to pull off. We were working in the teeth of the outbreak, and we were trying to protect ourselves, one another and the production. So it took a lot.

Valdemar

Deadline reports Kit Williamson (EastSiders) has teamed with author Brittany Cavallaro (Charlotte Holmes) on a TV series adapting Mercedes Lackey’s Valdemar fantasy universe for Radar Pictures. The first season will adapt the Last Herald-Mage trilogy and follow the “openly gay heroic protagonist, Vanyel — the persecuted and abused son of a Valdemaran noble who finds acceptance in the city of Haven when he is Chosen by the Companion Yfandes. Companions like Yfandes are magical horse-like beings with the power to bond with their Chosen and trigger the potential for psychic abilities — and magic.”

Ms. Marvel

According to TV Line’s Matt Webb Mitovich, “it is very safe to assume at this point that Ms. Marvel is now on track for an early 2022 premiere.”

Crimes of the Future

Variety reports production has begun on David Cronenberg’s remake of his own Crimes of the Future starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Tanaya Beatty, Nadia Litz, Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Lihi Kornowski, Yorgos Karamichos and Yorgos Pirpassopoulos.

Scream

In a recent interview with the Scream fansite Hello Sidney, co-director Tyler Gillett stated the latest film in this series “takes some of its own unique risks.”

With all the Scream movies, legacy is very front and centre. And they all build so successfully on one another while also being totally original in their own right. And, that was something that, from the start, we knew was going to be essential in this work and that was a love letter to all the movies and, of course, to Wes. But also was going to take some of its own unique risks, and carve out its own path in the series.

Night of the Animated Dead

We have cover art for the upcoming Night of the Animated Dead starring Josh Duhamel, Dulé Hill, Katharine Isabelle, James Roday Rodriguez, Katee Sackhoff, Will Sasso, Jimmi Simpson, and Nancy Travis. It will be available digitally on September 21 and October 5 for the home release.

Spider in the Attic

Deadly spiders balloon to the size of squirrels in the trailer for Spider in the Attic.

Dead Ringers

Hacks actress Poppy Liu has joined the cast of the Dead Ringers TV series as Greta, “Beverly and Elliot’s (both Rachel Weisz) watchful and meticulous house manager who runs their lives with complete efficiency and her own hidden agenda.”

What If…?

In conversation with Comic Book, executive producer Brad Winderbaum revealed Chadwick Boseman lends his voice to four episodes of What If…?

He’s in four episodes, actually. He plays different versions of the character. I wouldn’t say that anything changed drastically. We wanted to honour, frankly, his performance and his eagerness to be a part of the project. In retrospect, he recorded these episodes for us knowing what we all know now. We wanted to honour what he did, so we actually didn’t change a lot of it. There were certain things, in the context of his passing, especially musically…Lauren Karpman delivered what I think is an incredible score for the entire series and the way she approached T’Challa throughout, especially in light of his passing, is really beautiful.

Moonhaven

During a recent panel at FunkoCon, Joe Manganiello revealed everyone on Earth is “still wearing masks” 100 years in the future in AMC’s upcoming series, Moonhaven.

Without giving too much away, it’s about 100 years in the future. And the Earth has run out of resources. Everyone is still wearing masks but they’re all starving. And so they decide to colonise the moon. They start this utopian colony, kind of like in a kibbutz if you have a child, you hand the child off and raise someone else’s child in order to try to solve tribalism, racism, war. But then there’s a murder. And all of a sudden sweater string gets pulled, and everything starts unravelling. And you realise that even on this utopian colony, humans can’t get away from themselves. Humans are going to humans no matter where they are. And so this great mystery and conspiracy unfolds from that. It’s really cool, really high concept.

Westworld

Production has resumed on the fourth season of Westworld following a two-day shutdown over covid-19 concerns.

What We Do in the Shadows

Spoiler TV has synopses for the first two episodes of What We Do in the Shadows’ third season.

The Prisoner Guillermo’s fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion. Written by Paul Simms; Directed by Kyle Newacheck. The Cloak of Duplication A forbidden artefact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

Y: The Last Man

FX has released a new poster for Y: The Last Man finally revealing the premiere date of September 13.

