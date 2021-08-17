Updates From Shang-Chi, The Walking Dead, and More

The Pet Sematary prequel has found a few more stars. Denis Villeneuve is excited to get back to the world of Dune. Nia DaCosta delves into the history of Candyman in a new BTS short. Plus, delight pictures of What We Do in the Shadows’ season three return. Spoilers, away!

Pet Sematary Prequel

Deadline reports Samantha Mathis and Henry Thomas have joined the cast of the upcoming Pet Sematary prequel in undisclosed roles.

The Bride

Deadline also has word Alana Boden will play the titular character in Screen Gems’ upcoming horror thriller The Bride, rumoured to be “inspired by Bram Stoker’s Dracula.” However, “details on its plot and the role Boden is playing are being kept under wraps.”

Dune Part II

In a recent interview with La Repubblica (translated by IGN), Denis Villeneuve revealed Zendaya’s character, Chani, will be the primary protagonist of Dune Part II.

I’m honoured to present on-screen two talents [Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya] that are so explosive, and I can’t wait to shoot the second part of Dune to get them back together. Knowing that in the next chapter Zendaya will be the protagonist of the story.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Though no release date has been given, Variety reports the latest Hotel Transylvania movie will now skip theatres entirely and instead premiere on Amazon Prime.

The Green Knight

Even though A24 just promoted a “One. Knight. Only.” home screening of the film for Wednesday, August 18, the studio revealed yesterday that The Green Knight will be available to rent online through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, Fandango Now, Redbox, etc. starting Thursday, August 19.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie shared some new behind-the-scenes character sculpts from The Munsters on Instagram.

Prisoners of the Ghostland

The latest Prisoners of the Ghostland poster (courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting) includes a pull quote from star Nicolas Cage, himself.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

There’s a pair of new Venom: Let There Be Carnage posters.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

A new clip sees Shang-Chi fighting ninjas on a skyscraper’s scaffolding.

#ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel's first Asian superhero film & the first Marvel movie that you can ONLY see in theaters since #SpiderMan Far From Home. Sept 3.

#ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel's first Asian superhero film & the first Marvel movie that you can ONLY see in theaters since #SpiderMan Far From Home. Sept 3.

Candyman

Nia DaCosta discusses her history with the Candyman series in two new featurettes.

The Survivalist

After a viral outbreak causes the fall of civilisation, a former FBI agent (Jonathan Rhys-Meyers) must protect a girl immune to the disease (Ruby Modine) from a gangster (John Malkovich) determined to harvest her blood in the trailer for The Survivalist — co-starring Lori Petty and Julian Sands.

What We Do in the Shadows

There are six new What We Do in the Shadows character posters ahead of its third season premiere.

The Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has photos from the “Acheron, Part I” — the eleventh season premiere of The Walking Dead. Head over there for more.

